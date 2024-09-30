Haunted houses in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware to visit this Halloween

Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but during spooky season, this region loves nothing more than a good scare. In fact, there are several haunted houses and hayrides available for thrill-seekers looking for something frighteningly fun this fall.

Here's a list of haunted houses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware that you can check out this spooky season. Just don't say we didn't warn you.

Haunted Houses in Pennsylvania



Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

When: Now - Nov. 9

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130

How much: General admission and VIP tickets vary depending on the night you choose to go. General admission tickets start at $39. VIP tickets, which include all Halloween Nights general admission attractions, plus express entry inside, access to The Speakeasy at Al Capone's Cell and two complimentary drink vouchers, start at $59.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: Lincoln Mill Haunted House, 4100 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

How much: General admission tickets start at $35. VIP admission with the ability to skip the line starts at $50. Platinum VIP admission where visitors can go through the haunted house twice and skip the line both times start at $75.

Fright Factory

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: Fright Factory, 2200 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

How much: General admission tickets start at $40. VIP admission plus the ability to move to the front of the line starts at $55. The ultimate Fear Package for two guests — which includes a VIP entrance through the haunt, two T-shirts, a before and after photo in costume, placement in the haunt to help staffers scare actors, plus access to special effects makeup — starts at $200.

Pennhurst Asylum

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: Pennhurst Asylum, 601 North Church Street, Spring City, PA 19475

How much: Guests can buy tickets depending on how many haunted attractions they're looking to endure. Tickets for visitors who want to see the asylum, morgue and tunnels start at $52 plus a service fee and tax.

Thrill chasers looking to visit the asylum, morgue, tunnels and catacombs will pay $64 plus a service fee and tax for their tickets. Tickets are also available for VIP passes and Supernatural R.I.P. packages.

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres

When: Now - Oct. 27

Where: Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres, 881 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940

How much: Tickets must be ordered online to guarantee entry. Prices for the 2024 triple terror ticket, which includes a hayride, The Hollow and The Field, start at $42. Special RIP "Front of the Line" tickets start at $62. Guests can also buy tickets for individual attractions starting at $21.

The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride

When: Now - Nov. 3

Where: The Bates Motel, 1835 North Middletown Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342

How much: General admission and VIP tickets vary depending on the night you choose to go.

The Valley of Fear and The Original Haunted Hayride

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: The Valley of Fear, 301 West Bristol Road, Feasterville, PA 19053

How much: Guests can buy tickets depending on how many haunted attractions they're looking to visit. Fear Pass tickets, which include the original haunted hayride, Willie's Shipwreck Cove and Miles Manor Haunted House start at $55. Guests can purchase combo tickets for any two attractions starting at $45, or buy a single attraction ticket starting at $25. VIP options are available for each ticket package.

No Hope After Dark

Where: 32 West Bridge Street, New Hope, PA 19446

When: Oct. 4 - Oct. 31

How much: While this may not be a haunted house, No Hope After Dark is a 90-minute haunted train ride through a brand new mystical maze that ends at a Halloween Festival. Tickets to come aboard this frightful train ride start at $57 for coach and $79 for first-class passengers.

Haunted Houses in New Jersey

Night of Terror at Creamy Acres

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: Creamy Acres Farm, 448 Lincoln Mill Road, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

How much: Tickets must be purchased online in advance to guarantee entry. General admission tickets start at $40 per person for four haunted attractions. VIP ticket admission also includes four haunted attractions, plus the ability to skip to the front of the line for $70.

Nightmare at Gravity Hill

When: Now - Oct. 26

Where: Cicconi Farms, 1005 Farmingdale Road, Jackson, NJ 08527

How much: General admission tickets start at $35. Express admission tickets, which let you skip the line, start at $50.

BloodShed Farms Haunted Drive Thru

When: Oct. 4 - Nov. 2

Where: BloodShed Farms Fear Fest, 2919 Route 206, Columbus, NJ 08022

How much: Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Tickets are sold by car with a maximum of five passengers per ticket. Prices start at $60.

Oasis Island of Terror

When: Oct. 4 - Nov. 2

Where: Oasis Family Farm, 3 Circle Drive, Robbinsville Township, NJ 08691

How much: Tickets are $45 for access to all of the haunted attractions.

Haunted House in Delaware

Frightland Haunted Attractions

When: Now - Nov. 2.

Where: Frightland, 309 Port Penn Road, Middletown, DE 19709

How much: Visitors can get discounts on tickets if they order them online. FrightPasses bought in person start at $45 for Thursday, Friday or Sunday. A FrightPass for Saturday bought in person starts at $60. These passes include all eight attractions and a free unlimited rides bracelet for the amusement midway.

Online VIP tickets start at $85 and on-site VIP FrightPass tickets start at $90. The VIP ticket gets you everything you would have with a normal FrightPass, plus you don't have to wait in line. FrightPass group tickets are also available but can only be purchased online.