Philadelphia restaurant Chart House closing after 38 years

The Chart House in Philadelphia is closing after nearly 40 years

Chart House, a waterfront seafood-and-steak joint in Philadelphia, is closing next month after 38 years, the restaurant's parent company Landry's said.

The restaurant sits on a pier on the Delaware River – close to where the Moshulu and Spirit of Philadelphia ships are docked and a short walk from the pedestrian bridge connecting South Street and Columbus Boulevard.

In a statement, Landry's Chief Operating Officer Shah Ghani blamed nearby construction for the closure.

"After an incredible 38 years, Chart House Philadelphia is closing its doors on Nov. 30, 2024 due to the major construction in the area that has cut off visibility and access for our customers to the restaurant," Ghani said.

The driveway and entrance to Chart House off Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

While Ghani didn't name any project specifically, PennDOT has been working on the I-95 CAP project in the area, which would cover part of the interstate and turn it into an 11.5-acre public park sloping down toward the river. The goal of the project is to connect the waterfront areas east of the highway to the Old City grid.

A new South Street pedestrian bridge is also part of the project, set to be assembled in a parking lot at South Street and Columbus Boulevard before it is set in place with a crane when completed, according to PennDOT.

"We are immensely grateful to the community, our loyal guests and the dedicated team members who have made these nearly four decades so memorable," Ghani said.

He said the company was working to relocate employees to other Chart House locations. The closest to Philadelphia are in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Annapolis, Maryland; Weehawken, New Jersey and Alexandria, Virginia.

We've reached out to PennDOT for a comment and will update this article if we receive a response.