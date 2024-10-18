Who's got the spookiest house in town? Mount Holly, New Jersey residents compete in "Mt. Hollyween"

Neighbors compete for spookiest house on the block in Mt. Hollyween

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) -- Mount Holly has transformed into "Mt. Holly-ween!" Residents brought out their most frightening furnishings to compete in a contest to be named spookiest house in the neighborhood. It is part of an annual tradition "The Great Halloween Tour of Mt. Holly."

We spoke to Jennifer Bloomberg from The Great Halloween Tour. She said this is a drive-through experience that you can start anywhere and end anywhere. The tour is completely free.

"The contest has been happening since 2020, with the pandemic. So, during the pandemic, with the thought of Halloween being canceled, we decided we should decorate our houses and create a drive-through for families so they could be together, distanced and still enjoy Halloween," Bloomberg said.

There are 16 homes that you can tour this year. You can vote on your favorite house here through Oct. 27. Organizers request that only New Jersey residents living close to Mount Holly place their votes.

You can also get a closer look at the spine-chilling decorations on The Great Halloween Tour of Mt. Holly Facebook page.

We also visited "Bloodshed Farms" just down the road in Columbus, New Jersey. The farm is hosting its fifth haunted drive-through haunt this year. It takes about 20 minutes to get through the experience.

Tickets for "Bloodshed Farms" are limited. You can grab your tickets here. The haunts will continue all the way into November.