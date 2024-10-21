65-year-old woman fatally struck by SUV in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Woman killed after car goes into tailspin and strikes her near Catharine Elementary School

A 65-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car in Southwest Philadelphia early Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened on the 6600 block of Regent Street just after 7:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said a 30-year-old woman driving a Saturn SUV was trying to back down a one-way street when she lost control of the car, which sent it into a tailspin. The SUV then struck the 65-year-old woman, who was on the sidewalk, according to police.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m., police said.

The Saturn SUV was towed by police to check the safety of the vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported by the driver and it's unclear if the 30-year-old will face any charges.

The crash is under investigation.