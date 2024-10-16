Suspect in hit-and-run that injured 3 Penn Presbyterian nurses and gunshot victim turns himself in

A man wanted by law enforcement for striking four people – including three nurses – outside Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Saturday has turned himself in, Philadelphia police said.

Jaadir Goodwyn surrendered to Philadelphia police at headquarters on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on social media.

Goodwyn was wanted after police said a man driving a silver Jeep Cherokee ran over three nurses and a gunshot victim outside the emergency room at Penn Presbyterian.

The incident shocked the city and led to calls for a safer environment for health care workers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.