Finals for best vegan cheesesteak in Philly to be held on Sunday

Celebrating a decade of battles for the best in plant-based cheesesteaks in the region, the Best Vegan Cheesesteak in Philly contest returns Sunday at the Philadelphia Ethical Society.

Preliminary voting wrapped up on Oct. 4 and three finalists emerged – Havertown's beloved Boardwalk Vegan (last year's winner), Sabrina's Cafe and South Philly's Triangle Tavern. Now they'll duke it out at an in-person event at the Philadelphia Ethical Society office on Rittenhouse Square.

The secret is in the bread. Boardwalk Vegan's cheesesteak comes on a roll from Carangi Bakery and each contestant's sandwich offers unique twists like homemade vegan whiz, long hots, and protein-rich seitan for the steak.

Four celebrity judges – PhillyCAM Executive Director Gretjen Clausing, visual artist James Dupree, City Councilmember Rue Landau and Tofurky founder Seth Tibbott will rank the winner while attendees sample from the finalists.

If there is a tie among the judges, the crowd's votes will decide the winner.

Other special guests include local vegan chef and Miss Rachel's Pantry owner Rachel Klein – who "Beat Bobby Flay" on his own show with a vegan cheesesteak – and former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, appearing via a livestream.

Tickets for the final round can be purchased at the American Vegan Society website here.