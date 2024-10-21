2 men arrested for shooting at Wawa in Chester County, Pennsylvania, police say

Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Chester County, Pennsylvania today | Digital Brief

Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Chester County, Pennsylvania today | Digital Brief

Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Chester County, Pennsylvania today | Digital Brief

Two men were arrested after shooting at each other in a Wawa parking lot during a fight over a trash bag of marijuana in West Goshen, Chester County, police said on Monday.

Frank Johnson, 21, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and 18-year-old Zahir Scott, of Wilmington, Delaware, were each charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and other offenses.

The shooting happened on Saturday at about 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Wawa and TD Bank on the 700 block of Market Street in West Goshen Township.

Police said officers received multiple calls for two men — Johnson and Scott — fighting and shooting at each other in the Wawa parking lot.

Video surveillance recovered by police shows Johnson and Scott fighting over a black trash bag that contained marijuana. Police said Johnson and Scott shot each other and fled the scene.

Johnson was later pulled over by police and arrested with a handgun on the floorboard of his car, according to police.

Police said officers found Scott at Chester County Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. Officers later found his gun in the grass behind a gas station, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.