Fatal crash closes Platt Bridge near Philadelphia International Airport

A multi-car collision has closed the George C. Platt Bridge in southwest Philadelphia early Monday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes on the bridge, which is located just north of Philadelphia International Airport. Police and emergency crews are working to clear the scene, and officials have not said when they expect to reopen the bridge.

The 26th Street southbound offramp to Penrose Avenue also remains closed Monday morning.

Drivers trying to get to the airport can use Island Avenue, I-95 or the Schuylkill Expressway/I-76.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.