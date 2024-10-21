Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash closes Platt Bridge near Philadelphia International Airport

By Alexandra Simon, Kim Hudson

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A multi-car collision has closed the George C. Platt Bridge in southwest Philadelphia early Monday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes on the bridge, which is located just north of Philadelphia International Airport. Police and emergency crews are working to clear the scene, and officials have not said when they expect to reopen the bridge.

The 26th Street southbound offramp to Penrose Avenue also remains closed Monday morning.

Drivers trying to get to the airport can use Island Avenue, I-95 or the Schuylkill Expressway/I-76.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.