"Girl Talk" mentoring program tackles bullying, creates safe space for Philadelphia girls

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Camp is a place where life-long friendships and memories are made. One Philadelphia teen turned her camp days into a safe space to discuss social issues young girls face every day.

Instead of attending a typical summer camp, these girls look forward to having real conversations. Some of those conversations are around cyberbullying, managing the expectations of social media and even gun violence.

It's part of "Mrs. Lanier Presents Girl Talk Mentoring." Last year, we spoke to Edwena Lanier and her daughter Aleemah, who co-authored the book "Let's Help the Bully," inspired by then-12-year-old Aleemah's personal story.

Aleemah and her mother aren't the only authors in the family. Aleemah's older sister, Aniyah, also wrote a book fit for teens.

"Me being my age and teenager, I went through cyberbullying," Aniyah said, "so I put it in a book as well."

Bullying doesn't just happen in person anymore. And the book is called "The Invisible Bully."

"There's different ways of going through bullying as far as social media," Aniyah said. "They can call you names, comment on your post, come to your inbox and just say anything to harm you or hurt your character."

Aniyah says her book is just the start. During camp sessions led by her mother, they continue these conversations with young women and more.

Lead mentor Nashay Hooks is excited to pour into these young women every year.

"We try to get the young ladies to understand that no matter what you do or deal with," Hooks said, "we've all been through it."

Hooks says Girl Talk started 13 years ago as an after-school program and the girls wanted more. Now, they meet in person and on Zoom for up to eight weeks in the summer.

Now 19 years old and studying to be a social worker, Aniyah hopes to continue in her mother's footsteps by having Girl Talk.

"My purpose in life is to help others," Aniyah said.

Girl Talk is finishing out its summer on Zoom. To be part of these amazing conversations, visit the group's Instagram, @letshelpthebully2021.