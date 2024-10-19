Streets closed around Center City Philadelphia for Philly Bike Ride. See the full list of closures.

Streets are closed around Center City Philadelphia for the Philly Bike Ride on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Road closures began around 3 a.m. Saturday for the ride, expected to have thousands of bicyclists participating in the City of Brotherly Love.

Organizers said the ride begins at 7:30 a.m. Streets will be opened on a rolling basis as soon as the last rider passes through the location.

Most streets should be back open by 12 p.m. except for those near the finish line, which is at Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A map fof the Philly Bike Ride route. Ride with GPS.com

Some SEPTA bus routes are also impacted by the race. To see SEPTA's list of detours, head to SEPTA.org/alerts or click the link here.

Full list of road closures for the Philly Bike Ride

Closed until 2 p.m.

Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street

Kelly Drive between Spring Garden Street and 25th Street

Spring Garden Street off-ramp exit at Eakins Oval

Closed until 12 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and 15th Street

Arch Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and 15th Street

N. 15th Street between Arch Street and Penn Square

Market Street between Penn Square and 5th Street

Penn Square between Market Street and 15th Street

5th Street between Market Street and Race Street

Race Street between 5th Street and N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Christopher Columbus Boulevard between Race Street and Christian Street

Christian Street between N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street

22nd Street between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive between 25th Street and Falls Bridge

Falls Bridge between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive

MLK Drive between Falls Bridge and Black Road

The road closures are also posted here on the Philly Bike Ride's website.

Parking restrictions for the Philly Bike Ride

Parking restrictions were also put in place for these streets ahead of the race:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and 16th Street

Logan Square between 18th Street and 19th Street

Arch Street between 16th Street and 15th Street

N. 15th Street between Arch Street and Market Street

Market Street between 6th Street and Penn Square

Penn Square between Market Street and 15th Street

Race Street between 5th Street and N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Christian Street between N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street

22nd Street between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Art Museum Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

The city says anyone who believes their car was relocated should call the police district for the area where their car was parked.