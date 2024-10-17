Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows smoke spewing from SEPTA train in Philadelphia; 75 passengers evacuated

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A SEPTA Regional Rail train was stopped and evacuated in Philadelphia on Thursday morning after passengers saw and smelled smoke.

Video from a passenger aboard the train showed smoke coming from a stopped train car.

The train stopped at the Ivy Ridge station in the city's Roxborough section. Seventy-five passengers were aboard and got off the train.

SEPTA said this is likely a mechanical issue. Passengers are now being bused to their destinations.

septa-train-smoke.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.