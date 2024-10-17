Video shows smoke spewing from SEPTA train in Philadelphia; 75 passengers evacuated

A SEPTA Regional Rail train was stopped and evacuated in Philadelphia on Thursday morning after passengers saw and smelled smoke.

Video from a passenger aboard the train showed smoke coming from a stopped train car.

#Breaking: All #SEPTA passengers ordered off Norristown regional rail at Ivy Ridge after a smoky smell in the car. Philly Fire on the way. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/VKvzbxwyjM — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) October 17, 2024

The train stopped at the Ivy Ridge station in the city's Roxborough section. Seventy-five passengers were aboard and got off the train.

SEPTA said this is likely a mechanical issue. Passengers are now being bused to their destinations.

CBS News Philadelphia

