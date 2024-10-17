Video shows smoke spewing from SEPTA train in Philadelphia; 75 passengers evacuated
A SEPTA Regional Rail train was stopped and evacuated in Philadelphia on Thursday morning after passengers saw and smelled smoke.
Video from a passenger aboard the train showed smoke coming from a stopped train car.
The train stopped at the Ivy Ridge station in the city's Roxborough section. Seventy-five passengers were aboard and got off the train.
SEPTA said this is likely a mechanical issue. Passengers are now being bused to their destinations.
This is a developing story and will be updated.