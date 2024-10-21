How is your vote counted in Pennsylvania? A look at election integrity in Philadelphia, surrounding counties

Pennsylvania is considered one of the most important battleground states in the upcoming presidential election. The state will be in the spotlight come Nov. 5 and possibly for days after, depending on how long it takes election workers to count ballots.

Four years ago, former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" movement was birthed in Pennsylvania when the then-president spread misinformation about voter fraud. In reality, Trump's lead in Pennsylvania dwindled as its 67 counties worked around the clock to process millions of mail-in ballots.

State law does not allow Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots before Election Day. Four days later, President Biden won Pennsylvania once all votes were counted.

Fast forward to today, CBS News Philadelphia is investigating election integrity in Pennsylvania. We're going behind the scenes in five Pennsylvania counties — Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia — to track how your vote is processed. Every county does it a little differently. Our series begins with Chester County.

How Chester County's counting process creates transparency

Jay Schneider is a retired Chester County man who became a judge of elections for his Caln Township voting location a couple of years ago. He says Election Day is long, with a 5 a.m. wakeup and a Wawa visit for a gallon of coffee and doughnuts before heading to the township building to set up voting stations.

In all, it's almost 15 days from start to finish. By the day's end, Schneider turns over a neon-colored canvas pouch to election officials that contains media drives. That happens at what's known as Central Count in downtown West Chester.

"It's just relief that you're done," Schneider said. "You're tired, just go home and relax."

Weeks before Election Day, a non-descript room with shelves deep inside the Chester County Government Services Center is stocked with supplies for every polling location.

"We have 230 precincts," Karen Barsoum, director of voters services for Chester County, said, "and all have similar items."

Some of Barsoum's colleagues wondered when this wife and mother of two ever slept. Her words to describe her work in the run-up to an election are "steady" and "busy." She says there's nothing slow about it. She was on the phone with The New York Times before our interview, and her staff was a part of 60 Minutes in October.

For questions about the integrity of the vote, Barsoum points to Chester County's open-book approach to counting the vote, including live feeds and allowing the press to observe. That happened in 2020 when CBS News Philadelphia could report vote count updates in real-time.

"We are educating, we are very transparent. We are encouraging people to learn the process," Barsoum said. "To know how those processes are being maintained and what is being done to make sure the election is safe and secure, and that the machines being deployed are 100% tested."

Like other counties outside Philadelphia, Chester County hopes to complete its vote count by late Wednesday, Nov. 6. People like Jay Schneider say that after observing the process, he had no questions about integrity.

"The process is, it's impossible for anyone to mess around with that because the public has access to the actual facility as it's going on," Schneider said. "They can just watch as it's going on."