The Portal cracked days after arriving in Philadelphia, but not for the reason you might think

Philadelphia getting its own Portal to connect across the world

Philadelphia getting its own Portal to connect across the world

Philadelphia getting its own Portal to connect across the world

The viral "Portal" art installation was just installed in Philadelphia over the weekend but already has the city talking.

Not because of the video communication happening across continents and countries but because it only took a few days for the screen on the front of the eye-shaped sculpture to break.

And while Philadelphians can be known for getting a bit rough and rowdy, apparently there's a perfectly logical explanation for how the screen ended up cracked.

Photos of the damaged portal went viral on social media over the weekend, prompting plenty of comments lamenting Philadelphia's inability to have nice things.

However, a city official said the portal was damaged as it was installed in LOVE Park over the weekend. Officials said some screws on the structure were too tight and put extra pressure on the screen, causing it to crack.

Crews are assessing the damage Monday to determine if the current screen can be fixed or if a new one needs to be installed. More information on when the Portal will officially operate can be expected later this week.

The portal in Philadelphia is the same structure that first opened up in New York City back in May and connected to Dublin, Ireland. Portals.org says once it turns on, Philadelphia will be connected with cities around the world via a 24/7 livestream. According to their website, there are portals in Vilnius, Lithuania; Lublin, Poland; Dublin, and one coming soon to Piaui, Brazil.