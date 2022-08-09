Next Weather Teamget the free app
Welcome to Next Weather!
To plan your life, you need to know what's next. If that is in 3 hours or 3 days. Next Weather is about preparation and accuracy. It means no surprises. So once it's on our radar - it's on yours.
Welcome to Next Weather at CBS Philadelphia!
Read more about the CBS3 Next Weather team below:
Kate Bilo
Chief Meteorologist Kate Bilo joined the Eyewitness News weather team on CBS 3 and The CW Philly in October 2010.
Bilo, a native of Phoenixville, returned to the Delaware Valley from AccuWeather in State College, Pennsylvania where she had been a meteorologist since 2004. During her tenure with the weather service, she provided forecasts on TV and radio for numerous AccuWeather clients including FOX News, CNBC, ABC News Now and many local stations. She had also been the main morning weather anchor for the Bloomberg Television Network.
Bilo is a 2003 graduate of Penn State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Spanish and International Business. She also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences from Mississippi State University.
A versatile broadcaster, in addition to her weather duties, Bilo has twice guest-hosted CBS's Daytime Emmy Award-nominated talk show THE TALK.
A certified bookworm, Bilo sets a goal to read 100 books each year. In her effort to help children develop a love of reading, she serves as Champion of Reading for the Free Library of Philadelphia's Summer Reading program, visiting libraries to read to them. Bilo also enjoys traveling, bike riding and taking long walks. A thunderstorm junkie, her dream is to one day go on a tornado chase in the Plains.
Bilo is married and the mother of two young sons.
Connect with Kate Bilo on Twitter: @katebilo; and on Facebook: Kate Bilo.
Llarisa Abreu
Llarisa Abreu joined the CBS 3 morning team from KNSD-San Diego where she was the weekend weather anchor and primary weekday fill-in.
Llarisa started her broadcasting career at The Accuweather Network. It was there where she forecasted all types of severe weather events from hurricanes to the deadly tornadoes that tore through the central and southern parts of the U.S. in 2014. She also covered the active 2016 winter season.
During her time in California, she won her first Emmy for exceptional team coverage during the devastating 2017 Lilac Fire. In 2018, she was nominated as the Best Meteorologist in San Diego by The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Llarisa got her start interning at NBC Miami. She landed her first production job at Univision. A Barry University graduate, Llarisa earned her degree in broadcast journalism and has a second degree in Meteorology through Mississippi State University.
"Philadelphia is truly a homecoming for me, I am so happy to be close family and friends." She enjoys indoor cycling, trying new foods with her family and live music. If you see her, don't be shy, say hello! "Philadelphia wake up with the CBS 3 morning crew!"
Tammie Souza
"Weather has been my passion since childhood when my grandfather took me flying, and after seeing my first tornado, I was hooked for life and simply can't imagine doing anything else."
Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science. She was also selected as the first female chairman of the National AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology, she has served on various national boards for both organizations, and is currently an evaluator for AMS/CBM and NWA Seal applicants.
She holds a Master's degree in Applied Meteorology from Mississippi State University, a Bachelor's degree in Biology/Environmental Science from San Diego State University and a certification in Broadcast Meteorology.
A trained storm chaser and spotter, she loves sharing pictures and stories from her trips. Climate Change and Environmental issues have also been an important part of her work.
Before joining CBS3 she was the Chief Meteorologist at WCAU-NBC10 here in Philadelphia and has worked with CBS sister station WBBM in Chicago. Her career path includes weekend meteorologist at WMAQ-NBC Chicago and weekday morning meteorologist at WFLD-FOX Chicago. She was the first female Chief Meteorologist in Tampa/St Petersburg at WTSP, and a weekday meteorologist for WDJT in Milwaukee. Along the way, she has covered tornadoes, blizzards, hurricanes, floods, heatwaves, earthquakes, and wildfires.
Honored with 9 Emmy awards including Best Weathercast, Best Science Story, and live reporting from the California Wildfires. She has also been recognized with an Associated Press Award for scuba diving on a 125-year-old Shipwreck, a Chicago Headline Club Award for escaping a submerged car, and a national NABJ award nominee for the Mystery of Lake Michigan's Underground Railroad Ships.
Tammie became a warrior for Pediatric Brain Tumor Research after her young son Caleb survived a brain tumor.
She is also involved with Disaster Relief, Pet Adoption, and STEM education including "Weather-With-Class" a series of weather and science presentations for schools.
Interests include her Spanish-Portuguese heritage, organic gardening, snow skiing, scuba diving, flying, and watching football, baseball, and hockey. She loves travel and has spent time as an exchange student to Japan and was a good will ambassador to Portugal.
Weather runs in the family. Her sister was a broadcast meteorologist, her brother is an airline pilot and her father worked on the NASA space program. Born in Pennsylvania she lives in Montgomery County with her husband and son.