Part of Old White Horse Pike in New Jersey closed until further notice for infrastructure work

A portion of the Old White Horse Pike in Camden County closed Friday until further notice for construction work.

The county said the Old White Horse Pike closure is between Ehrke Road and Route 30 in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer recommends drivers pack their patience and be mindful of their speeds near the work zones and road closures.

"Motorists should plan ahead to take alternate routes and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations," said Dyer, who is also a liaison to the Department of Public Works. "Also, remember that when you're traveling through a construction area, please slow down and stay alert for crew members and debris."

The county did not provide a specific timeline on when the area will be reopened or what type of infrastructural work is being done.