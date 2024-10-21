Taylor Swift-inspired Airbnb in New Jersey welcomes Swifties of all eras

Whether you're from the Garden State or not, anyone can be in their South Jersey era now and live their fandom to the fullest, thanks to a Taylor Swift-inspired Airbnb.

The Airbrb home, aptly dubbed the "Swift Suite at Evermore Estate," is located in Absecon, New Jersey, just under 15 minutes from the bright lights of Atlantic City.

The owners of the Swift Suite at Evermore Estate bought the home earlier this spring and partnered with an Airbnb host who suggested they turn the house into a Swifties' paradise.

"We knew with the Airbnb being located in Absecon we needed a way to attract guests and stand out from other Airbnb locations in Atlantic City and neighboring beach towns," said Kyle Tress, one of the homeowners.

The "Enchanted" Airbnb is home to four bedrooms with designs inspired by Swift's "Fearless," "Folklore," "Lover" and "1989" albums. The living room has a "Timeless" feel that blends modern and cozy vibes with Swiftie-style décor including a Taylor Swift-themed wall clock, cowboy boots paying homage to her country music roots, a display of colorful acoustic guitars each matching a different era of her career, an album cover photo wall, a record-player with the singer's vinyl records and a photo of her 2014 Rolling Stone cover.

"We wanted to create a space that celebrates the magic of Taylor Swift while providing an unforgettable experience for friends and families to gather together to make memories for a lifetime," said Krista Baum, the Airbnb host.

Beyond the living room and bedrooms, nods to the Berks County native can be spotted in the kitchen and dining area, which have Easter eggs from the Eras Tour and a typewriter likely inspired by the popstar's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

The home has even more Easter eggs outside, like in the backyard bar area where a "Black Dog Bar" sign hangs in reference to a track off "The Tortured Poets Department." The bar also showcases multiple framed photos headlined by some fan-favorite ballads like "The Black Dog," "The Archer" and "Lover."

The Airbnb offers multiple amenities too, such as a grill pavilion with an outdoor television, a pool house with a wet bar and a basketball court, for sporty Swifties.

But would a superfan-themed home be complete without a selfie station? Yup, the Swift Suite has a lifesize cutout of the Grammy award-winner and a flower wall that guests can pose near to capture the perfect Instagram photo.

Make your stay in South Jersey one filled with "Style." The Swift Suite at Evermore Estate is now open for reservations.