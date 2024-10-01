Philadelphia Phillies fans stock up on merchandise as Red October frenzy begins

Phillies fans gear up for Red October frenzy with merch at a clothing store in Delaware County

Phillies fans are ramping up for Red October. Many of them are stocking up on new merchandise ahead of the Phillies' first playoff game this weekend.

Delco Original Trading Company, a Broomall clothing store specializing in sports merchandise, is seeing an uptick in business.

"We absolutely love it," clerk Patrick Callahan said. "The economy's been tough everywhere, so any little boost we can get we're going to take."

As the Phillies begin their third consecutive postseason run, customers like Rene Saldutti from Havertown are celebrating with new merch.

"I'm really liking this sweatshirt that I just picked up," Saldutti said. "Of course, I got some t-shirts and a rally towel, so I'm ready."

According to Major League Baseball, Bryce Harper is the second top selling jersey in the MLB shop. The jersey is also popular at Delco Original Trading Company.

"Harper is always MV3," Callahan said. "He's always going to be the best, but Bohm's gotten a lot. His jerseys, his T-shirts have gone up sales a lot since he's getting a lot more popular."

Callahan said the longer the Phillies are in the postseason, the more customers come to his shop. Fans like Alycia Holloway are hoping for another World Series run.

"It's been hard watching them almost get there and not get the final prize, but we're hoping this year they go all the way," Holloway said.