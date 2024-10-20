Saquon Barkley runs all over former team as Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
Saquon Barkley rushed all over his former team and scored a touchdown in his return to MetLife Stadium as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 28-3, on Sunday.
Barkley recorded 176 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Birds a lead early in the second quarter.
Jalen Hurts recorded three total touchdowns, including two on the "Brotherly Shove." He also tossed a 41-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown.
The Eagles' defense terrorized Giants quarterback Daniel Jones all afternoon and had eight sacks.
The win improves the Eagles to 4-2 on the season. They'll travel to Cincinnati next week to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
This is a developing story and will be updated.