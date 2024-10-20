Saquon Barkley runs all over former team as Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants

Saquon Barkley rushed all over his former team and scored a touchdown in his return to MetLife Stadium as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 28-3, on Sunday.

Barkley recorded 176 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Birds a lead early in the second quarter.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during an NFL football game Oct. 20, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Adam Hunger / AP

Jalen Hurts recorded three total touchdowns, including two on the "Brotherly Shove." He also tossed a 41-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown.

The Eagles' defense terrorized Giants quarterback Daniel Jones all afternoon and had eight sacks.

The win improves the Eagles to 4-2 on the season. They'll travel to Cincinnati next week to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.