Voter registration deadlines, how to request a mail ballot in the Philadelphia region

Are you registered to vote? If you're planning to vote by mail, are you requesting your mail ballot in time? Do you want to vote early?

CBS News Philadelphia has plenty of links below to help residents in our area answer all those questions and more ahead of the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Scroll down for information on voting in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

New Jersey voter registration, mail-in ballot info

The deadline to register to vote in the general election in the Garden State is Oct. 15, 2024. Here's how to check your registration status and register to vote in New Jersey.

Tap the link here for other key information New Jersey voters need to know, like early voting deadlines and absentee ballot deadlines.

Pennsylvania voter registration, mail-in ballot info



The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 21, 2024. Tap here for our guide on how to register, check your registration status and more.

Delaware voter registration, mail-in ballot info

Delaware's voter registration deadline was Oct. 12, 2024. Uniformed service members and citizens living outside the U.S. have until Oct. 21, 2024 to register.

Unlike neighboring states, mail-in ballots in Delaware are not available to all voters. Only voters who have an eligible reason can apply for and receive a mail-in absentee ballot. Those reasons include military service out of state, students who are out of state, sickness or disability, vacation and religious reasons.

Early voting in Delaware

Delaware offers early voting for a 10-day period prior to Election Day with multiple locations in each of the three counties. Voters in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties can visit any early voting site in the county where they live and cast a ballot early at a voting machine.

The early voting period starts on Oct. 25, 2024. Locations are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 29.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, the offices are open earlier, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.