Hundreds of senior citizens get moving in Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's annual Senior Strut

Hundreds of seniors participate in annual Senior Strut in Philadelphia

Federal health officials say most senior citizens are not getting the recommended amount of activity and exercise which leads to an increased risk of illnesses, depression and falls. But an annual event encourages Philadelphia seniors to move, groove and have some fun with friends while doing so.

It's all about making exercise fun and doctors say it doesn't have to be intense. It can be anything from a walk to dancing and that's what happened on Kelly Drive.

Mummers set the festive tone for the Senior Strut. Hundreds of seniors participated in the annual mile walk at Boathouse Row. Among them was 71-year-old Marsha Hough.

"I do 10,000 steps a day so I'm just adding on," said Hough.

The event is hosted by the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

"The idea behind this is to celebrate the vitality of older Philadelphians throughout the city," said Bill Conallen, a public relations specialist at Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

Friday was a perfect fall day for an outing to embrace senior health and fitness. Research shows walking is one of the best ways to stay healthy and fit as you age.

"I notice since I've been in an exercise program, I feel really good in the morning when I get up," said Elizabeth Richburg-Durand.

Richburg-Durand, who's had a battle with breast cancer, said taking care of her health is a priority. That includes staying connected with friends.

"It's nice to be with a lot of other seniors," she said. "Everybody having a good time. It makes you feel good it's a lot of energy here."

After the strut, there was time for moving to the grove with activities and entertainment. Organizers say the event highlights the benefits of exercise and brings people together helping to combat loneliness and isolation.

Whether moving to the left or right, these seniors know healthy aging is all about staying active and embracing the joyful moments of their golden years.