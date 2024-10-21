Crews battle wildfire at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey

A large wildfire burning at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey is impacting Burlington and Ocean counties on Monday, fire officials said.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a military base in Burlington County, is roughly an hour away from Philadelphia.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said residents in Ocean and Burlington counties are being impacted by smoke from the wildfire burning within Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

WILDFIRE ADVISORY: Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst



Residents of Burlington and Ocean counties are being impacted by smoke from a large wildfire burning within the confines of the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst range. pic.twitter.com/h5veylNTUu — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) October 21, 2024

The NJFFS said firefighters are implementing back-burning strategies to prevent the fire from spreading. The wildfire is expected to remain on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst's property.

Crews with the NJFFS aren't currently assisting with the wildfire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.