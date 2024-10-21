Pedestrian hit by school bus in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, police say

Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Chester County, Pennsylvania today | Digital Brief

A school bus hit a pedestrian Monday afternoon in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, police said.

The female pedestrian was hit by a school bus carrying students around 3:07 p.m. while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Chew and Chelten avenues, according to police. The pedestrian was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center with critical injuries, police said. There were no reported injuries to the students or the driver.

The bus driver hit the pedestrian while trying to make a left turn onto Chew Avenue from Chelten Avenue, police said.