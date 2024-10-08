Spirit Halloween extends its season with 10 Christmas-themed stores: See the locations and opening dates

Spirit Halloween opens flagship store in New Jersey for season

Spirit Halloween is getting in to the spirit of Christmas, too.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey-based seasonal store confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that 10 new Spirit Christmas stores are set to open this fall.

The stores will offer Christmas holiday decor, Christmas sweaters, stocking stuffers, inflatables for your lawn and even photo opportunities with Santa.

"Spirit Christmas is a new concept for us, and we're hopeful it will resonate with our customers. Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween," Spirit wrote in an email.

New York and New Jersey will host the lion's share of these new stores, with Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania getting one location each.

Here's where the stores are opening:

Spirit Christmas store locations

New Jersey

Flagship store – Mays Landing: Consumer Square – 230 Consumer Square, Hamilton, NJ 08230

Marlton: Willow Ridge – 740 Route 73 South, Marlton, NJ 08053

Brick Township: Market Place at Brick – 465 NJ 70 Brick Township, NJ 08723

Woodbridge: The Plaza at Woodbridge – 675 U.S. Highway 1 South, Woodbridge Township, NJ 08830

New York

Albany: Colonie Center – 131 Colonie Center, Albany, NY 12205

Bohemia: Sayville Plaza – 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716

Poughkeepsie: Chestnut Plaza – 2020 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Connecticut

Waterford: Crystal Mall – 850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT 06385

Pennsylvania



Erie: Mill Creek Mall – 345 Millcreek Mall Boulevard, Erie, PA 16565

Massachusetts

Dartmouth: Faunce Corner Shopping Center – 65 Faunce Corner Mall Road, North Darmouth, MA 02747

The flagship store in Mays Landing, New Jersey opens on Oct. 18. The remaining stores are set to open in November.

If a Christmas store opening on Oct. 18 sounds early, just know this: Spirit opened their flagship Halloween store in New Jersey on Aug. 1 and people were lined up outside for hours ahead of time to get in.

Some of these Spirit Christmas locations are replacing Spirit Halloween stores, while others are separate locations.