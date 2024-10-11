Wells Fargo Center getting new retail upgrades including 2 new shopping spaces

Sixers Joel Embiid hosts "In Memory of Arthur" block party in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood

Sixers Joel Embiid hosts "In Memory of Arthur" block party in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood

Sixers Joel Embiid hosts "In Memory of Arthur" block party in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood

The Wells Fargo Center is getting more upgrades just in time for the Philadelphia Flyers and Sixers seasons.

Comcast Spectacor announced new retail options coming to the arena, including expanded options for women and children, new lifestyle apparel and two new shopping spaces on the main concourse.

Comcast Spectacor

According to a press release, fans will see clothing options from Travis Matthew, Sport Design Sweden, Line Change, '47 Brand, Pro Standard and Mitchell and Ness.

A Threads will open on the 11th Street side of the Wells Fargo Center's main concourse, and The Vault will open a space on the Broad Street side. The press release said the Threads will sell "fashion-forward and trendy items where the most stylish fans can find new, aspirational pieces." The Vault will offer vintage-inspired retail options.

Comcast Spectacor

The Wells Fargo Center also overhauled its two OutPHItters team stores with design and layout changes and upgraded checkout technology, similar to those in stores like ZARA and Uniqlo. Comcast Spectacor says the changes include new mannequins and TVs so shoppers can watch games as they shop.

Comcast Spectacor

Adrienne Briones-Carlson, who was hired as the vice president of retail for Wells Fargo Center in 2023, and her team spearheaded the project.

Briones-Carlson said her team used feedback from fans to implement changes at the arena, which opened in 1996. She said the new offerings will be in addition to the traditional merch.

"The expectations from sports fans on their retail has evolved over the last several years, and we're excited to offer aspirational, high-quality and affordable items for every type of fan," Briones-Carlson said.

Since 2016, the Wells Fargo Center has been upgrading its building. The multi-year remodeling project saw a new mezzanine level with over 150 game-action screens, 8,000 new seats and an upgraded sound system.