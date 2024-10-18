Route 309 reopens in Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania after seven-vehicle crash and fire block highway

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- All lanes of Route 309 in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania are back open after a seven-vehicle crash and fire Friday morning, Upper Dublin Township Police said.

The crash shut down northbound lanes between Highland Avenue and Susquehanna Road for several hours before the scene was cleared around 7 a.m.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Vehicles were being diverted off of Highland Avenue to avoid that crash.

There is still heavy traffic in the area so it may be best to avoid for your morning commute.

Alternative routes include Bethlehem Pike, Walsh Road and Limekiln Pike.