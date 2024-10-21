Watch CBS News
Philadelphia ShopRite sells Powerball ticket worth $1 million, Pennsylvania Lottery says

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

A Philadelphia ShopRite store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for Saturday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Monday. 

The ticket, sold at the grocery store at 5597 Tulip Street in Wissinoming, matched five of the white balls drawn but not the red Powerball, making it worth $1 million before taxes, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Winners who bought their tickets at a Pennsylvania lottery retailer should sign the back right away. Information about claiming prizes is available at palottery.com.

The ShopRite will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 50,800 other tickets also won various prizes in Monday's drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery, which reminds players to check their tickets every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $456 million, or $219.9 million cash for the next drawing on Monday night.

