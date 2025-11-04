NYC mayoral election live updates as voters await results for 2025 races
- It's Election Day 2025 in New York City, and polls are open until 9 p.m. Then, live election results will start rolling in.
- Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa are running to replace outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.
- President Trump said Monday night New Yorkers "really had no choice" but to vote for Andrew Cuomo.
- Early voting turnout set records.
- Most recent polling showed Zohran Mamdani with a lead in the race, although Cuomo had gained some ground.
- Threats targeted polling locations in New Jersey and New York City, though officials say voting was not significantly impacted.
Key endorsements in the NYC mayoral election
The mayoral election has captured the attention of the city and the country. President Trump repeatedly weighed in on the race, and the candidates received high-profile endorsements from Congressional, state and city leaders.
Mamdani has the support of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gov. Kathy Hochul, among several other Democrats.
Cuomo was endorsed by Mr. Trump, outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, former Gov. David Paterson and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, as well as labor unions and faith leaders.
Sliwa, meanwhile, is being backed by Reps. Mike Lawler and Elise Stefanik, along with former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
NYC mayoral candidates' final day on campaign trail
Mamdani and Cuomo stopped by their polling sites Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the final hours of the race. Sliwa had already cast his during early voting.
"It is time to finally respond with the urgency that New Yorkers deserve -- an urgency that reckons with these same New Yorkers having had to face rent hike after rent hike year after year, these same New Yorkers having to wait for buses that never come, these same New Yorkers that have to move out of this city when they want to raise a family," Mamdani said outside his polling location in Astoria, Queens, where he voted alongside his wife.
"The record turnout is a good sign. I think it's going to be a record. And it's because New Yorkers are concerned. New Yorkers are concerned about New York," said Cuomo, as he voted alongside his family in Manhattan.
"I have the people's support and, hopefully, when all the ballots are counted tonight, when all is said and done, I'll be the next mayor of the City of New York," Sliwa said at an appearance with his wife on the Upper West Side.
Voting totals as of 6 p.m.
More than 1,748,698 check ins have been made as of 6 p.m., including early voting, the Board of Elections said.
The most were in Brooklyn, with more than 570,000 check ins, followed by Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island, in that order.
Voters in Rego Park, Queens told CBS News New York they showed up in order to have a say in the city's future.
Meanwhile, three polling sites in Manhattan were targeted with threats on Election Day, but voting was not impacted, police sources said. Several polling locations across New Jersey also received threats early Tuesday morning.
President Trump, on 60 Minutes, discusses the NYC mayoral race
President Trump weighed in on the closely watched race for New York City mayor in an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes, again suggesting he may withhold federal funding to New York if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani is elected.
The 34-year-old Queens assemblyman has proposed policies he says address affordability in the city, like free child care, a rent freeze and free buses.
The president said he thinks the young politician is a "communist" and "far worse than a socialist."
"Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you, charismatic, breaking the old rules. What do you think about that?" O'Donnell asked.
"Well, I think I'm a much better looking person than him, right?" the president joked.
6 ballot proposals up for a vote
In addition to mayor and other city offices, New Yorkers will also decide on six ballot proposals.
Three have to do with the City Council's role in land use decisions, another involves an Olympic sports complex on state land upstate, another would create a digital map of the city, and the last would move local election years in line with presidential elections.
- Ballot Proposal 1: Amendment to Allow Olympic Sports Complex in Essex County on State Forest Preserve Land
- Ballot Proposal 2: Fast Track Affordable Housing to Build More Across the City
- Ballot Proposal 3: Simplify Review of Modest Housing and Infrastructure Projects
- Ballot Proposal 4: Establish an Affordable Housing Appeals Board with Council, Borough and Citywide Representation
- Ballot Proposal 5: Create a Digital City Map to Modernize City Operations
- Ballot Proposal 6: Move Local Elections to Presidential Election Years to Increase Voter Participation
Find your Election Day poll site in NYC
New York City voters have until 9 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2025 general election.
Reminder, Election Day locations can differ from early voting sites.
CBS News exit poll shows affordability top of mind
A CBS News exit poll finds cost of living is the top issue for voters, ahead of crime.
Three in four New York City voters say the cost of housing is a major problem. Most call crime a problem, but fewer than half call it a "major" one.
A lot of this campaign has been defined by "change vs. experience" and that is reflected in what voters want in their next mayor. Those traits are at the top of a list of what the city's voters are looking for in a candidate.
Democrat Zohran Mamdani's voters are more likely to be looking for someone who will bring needed change, while those backing life-long Democrat-turned-independent candidate Andrew Cuomo are looking for someone with experience.
Events overseas have played a role in this local race. Most New York City voters overall say the candidates' positions on Israel were a factor in their vote, although it is a major factor for fewer than half. It is more of a factor for Jewish voters.
What's on the ballot in NYC for the 2025 election
New York City voters are casting their ballots in several key offices, most notably the race for mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is no longer seeking reelection after leaving the race in late September.
Now, it's down to Democrat Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.
New Yorkers are also voting for public advocate, comptroller, borough presidents, City Council seats and judges, along with six ballot proposals.
What time do polls close in NYC?
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day in New York City.
Voters in line before 9 p.m. should be allowed to cast their ballots.
Record early voting turnout in NYC's mayoral election
Early voting set records for a non-presidential election in the city, according to the New York City Board of Elections.
More than 164,000 voters hit the polls during the first weekend of early voting in the city alone, vastly outpacing the 31,176 votes cast during the same period in the 2021 mayoral election. That trend line continued throughout the early voting period.
The BOE reported a total of 735,317 early voting check-ins over nine days, compared to 169,879 in the 2021 race.
Initial data showed voters over the age of 50 appeared to be outnumbering younger voters, who had dominated the Democratic primary.
Latest polling the race for NYC mayor
Since winning a stunning Democratic primary victory, Mamdani has consistently polled ahead of the pack.
However, the latest poll released over the weekend showed his lead may be narrowing, down to just single digits over Cuomo. The Atlas poll, which surveyed over 1,500 people through Oct. 30, had Mamdani with 40% of the vote, Cuomo with 34% and Sliwa with 24%.
Three separate polls released late last week showed Mamdani with at least a 10-point lead over Cuomo, including an Emerson College poll that had Mamdani at 50%, Cuomo at 25% and Sliwa at 21%.
A poll released last Monday from Suffolk University Boston also found Cuomo was closing the gap. The poll showed 44% of those surveyed in favor of Mamdani, followed by 34% for Cuomo and 11% for Sliwa. A similar poll from Suffolk University Boston in September had Mamdani with double that lead, ahead of Cuomo by 20 points.
Another poll released last month showed a neck-and-neck race between Mamdani and Cuomo if Sliwa were to drop out - something the Republican has repeatedly dismissed.
A CBS News poll in September, before Mayor Adams left the race, found affordability was top of mind for New York City voters in this election. It showed 37% of likely voters said the cost of living was their most important issue in the race, followed by 31% who said crime and safety.
