Rudy Giuliani endorses Curtis Sliwa for mayor of New York City

Cuomo slams Mamdani over photo with anti-gay Ugandan official

Rudy Giuliani, who served as mayor of New York City from 1994 until 2001, endorsed Curtis Sliwa for the same position in the upcoming 2025 election.

"Curtis Sliwa has been a hero for New York from the time ... he was born," Giuliani said in a live stream on his X profile Monday night.

Sliwa joined Giuliani on the show after the announcement to discuss his opponents — Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after his defeat in the Democratic primary — and say he's like "Rudy Giuliani 2.0."

Giuliani included that he's had "an incredible amount of pressure from Republicans to support Andrew Cuomo."

Giuliani also endorsed Sliwa in the 2021 race.