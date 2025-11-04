Live updating election results for New York mayor, New Jersey governor and more 2025 races

All eyes are on the New York City mayoral race.

The contest has Democrat frontrunner Zohran Mamdani facing off with independent challenger Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. While Mamdani has consistently led in the polls heading into election since his stunning victory in the Democratic primary, recent polls have shown Cuomo closing the gap.

Polls in the race closed at 9 p.m.

Here's a look at the NYC mayoral election results, and others, in real time.

New York City Mayoral Race

New Jersey Gubernatorial Election

New York General for Proposal 1 - Mt. Van Hoevenberg Sports Complex

New York General for Charter Amendment 2 - Fast Track Affordable Housing Applications

New York General for Charter Amendment 3 - Simplify Housing and Infrastructure Review

New York General for Charter Amendment 4 - Establish Affordable Housing Appeals Board

New York General for Charter Amendment 5 - Create a Digital City Map

New York General for Charter Amendment 6 - Move Local Elections to Presidential Election Years

New York General for Public Advocate New York City

New York General for Comptroller New York City

NY General for City Council

New York General for Borough President Bronx

New York General for Borough President Brooklyn

New York General for Borough President Manhattan

New York General for Borough President Queens

New York General for Borough President Staten Island

New York General for District Attorney Manhattan



