Gov. Kathy Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani in NYC mayoral race

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her endorsement of Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor in an op-ed published by The New York Times.

Hochul said she has "devoted a great deal of thought" to the mayor's race and has had "frank conversations" with Mamdani over the past few months.

"We've had our disagreements. But in our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family. I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support," she wrote.

She also wrote she wanted to endorse a candidate who would not "surrender one inch" to President Trump and she believes together, she and Mamdani can confront his agenda.

Hochul said they also discussed the New York City Police Department, antisemitism, and the need to keep and attract businesses in the city.

She wrote while she and Mamdani are not in agreement on every issue, "I am confident that he has the courage, urgency and optimism New York City needs to lead it through the challenges of this moment."

NYC mayoral candidates react to Hochul's endorsement

Mamdani released a statement saying he's grateful for Hochul's support.

"I look forward to fighting alongside her to continue her track record of putting money back in New Yorkers' pockets and building a safer and stronger New York City where no one is forced to leave just so they can afford to raise a family," he said, in part.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa's campaign responded to the endorsement, calling Hochul "the worst governor in America" and Mamdani "the worst candidate for mayor."

"They deserve each other. New Yorkers see through the backroom politics and know Curtis Sliwa is fighting for them, not the insiders," a campaign spokesperson said, in part.

CBS News New York has reached out to Mayor Eric Adams' and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's campaigns and has not yet heard back.