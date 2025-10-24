House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries endorses Zohran Mamdani in NYC mayor's race

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Zohran Mamdani in the race for New York City mayor Friday, one day before polls open citywide for early voting.

"I deeply respect the will of the primary voters and the young people who have been inspired to participate in the electoral process. Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a Mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy," Jeffries' statement said. "In that spirit, I support him and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the general election."

Jeffries' backing is the latest show of support for the Democratic assemblyman from Queens and frontrunner in the polls.

Mamdani had been seeking the powerful Brooklyn Democrat's endorsement since the two met over the summer.

"This campaign has always been about bringing people together to improve the quality of life for every New Yorker. I welcome Leader Jeffries' support and look forward to delivering a city government, and building a Democratic Party, relentlessly committed to our affordability agenda — and to fighting Trump's authoritarianism. Our movement to turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas grows stronger by the day," Mamdani said in a statement from his campaign.

Earlier Friday, when asked why he had not yet endorsed Mamdani, a democratic socialist, and it's potential impact on the democratic party, Jeffries said, "I have not refused to endorse. I have refused to articulate my position, and I will momentarily at some point in advance of early voting."

Jeffries also endorsed Democrats Mark Levine and Jumaane Williams for city comptroller and public advocate, respectively.

Mamdani's opponent, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, picked up a key endorsement of his own Thursday from outgoing Mayor Eric Adams. The mayor ended his reelection campaign last month and has been an outspoke critic of Mamdani's policies.

"Andrew and I are two kids from New York, and when you think about it, Andrew and his brother, and I have three of them, and brothers fight," Adams said Thursday. "But when families are attacked, brothers come together. They understand that you have to protect the family.

Adams' endorsement came a day after the candidates faced off in their final debate before Election Day. Cuomo was seen joining the mayor courtside at the Knicks' home opener after the debate.

Key endorsements in the NYC mayoral election, so far

Mamdani previously earned two high-profile endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary. He was also cross-endorsed by some of his fellow candidates in ranked choice voting.

Since his primary win, the state Assemblyman has also picked up endorsements from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and several other elected officials.

He is also being backed by the Working Families Party and the United Federation of Teachers, which is the city's largest teachers union.

Cuomo, meanwhile, received an endorsement from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the primary. Jim Walden also threw his support behind Cuomo when he left the race over the summer, hoping to help defeat Mamdani.

Republican Curtis Sliwa is endorsed by Reps. Elise Stefanik and Mike Lawler, as well as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.