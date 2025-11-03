NYC early voting ends with record turnout, shattering 2021 stats

Early voting has ended in New York City, and the initial numbers show the highest early voting turnout for a non-presidential election in the city.

The New York City Board of Elections reported 735,317 early voting check-ins over the past nine days. That's more than four times the total from the 2021 mayoral race, which reported only 169,879 early voting check-ins for the general election.

New Yorkers have been showing up and showing they care about who leads the city.

Now, there's one more chance to cast your ballot Tuesday on Election Day.

NYC early voting numbers by the borough

Brooklyn and Manhattan each reported more than 200,000 early voting check-ins, and Queens saw more than 100,000, according to the BOE.

The Bronx and Staten Island followed behind with more than 50,000.

Brooklyn: 243,737

Manhattan: 212,679

Queens: 166,519

Bronx: 58,661

Staten Island: 53,721

How does 2025 early voting compare to last mayoral election?

By way of comparison, this year's first weekend saw 164,190 check-ins over the first two days. That's nearly the same number of people who voted during the entire early voting period in 2021, with 169,879.

Only presidential elections have seen higher early voting turnout in the city.

Following the 2021 mayoral election, the New York City Campaign Finance Board found early voting seemed to be gaining popularity since its launch in 2019. It also found those most likely to vote early were older voters, new voters, those who voted early in previous elections and those who lived within a half mile of their early voting site.

What to know about Election Day in NYC

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday as voters cast the final ballots for mayor, along with several other city offices and six ballot proposals.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa are running a nationally watched race to replace outgoing Mayor Eric Adams. The latest polls show Mamdani holding onto his lead, but some have Cuomo narrowing the gap.

Other offices on the ballot include public advocate, comptroller, borough presidents, City Council seats and judges. Three of the six ballot proposals have to do with City Council's role in land use decisions, while the other three relate to state land, a city map and election years.

CLICK HERE to find your Election Day poll site and see a sample ballot for your district.