NYC voters head to polls for Election Day 2025 to cast votes in mayoral, City Council and more races

Today marks Election Day 2025 in New York City, and the mayoral race between Democrat Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa is coming down to the wire.

After record-breaking early voting turnout, polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday across the five boroughs. Polls will stay open until 9 p.m. citywide.

In addition to the mayor's race, New Yorkers are also voting for several other city offices and six ballot proposals.

NYC mayoral election draws national attention

Leading the democratic ticket is Mamdani, a 34-year-old Queens assemblyman who could become the second-youngest mayor in city history and the first Muslim mayor of New York. Since his stunning Democratic primary victory, Mamdani has consistently polled ahead of the pack, though some recent polling showed Cuomo narrowing the gap.

Mamdani appeared on two cable news shows Monday night, calling for a new era of leadership in the city.

"Making history to show when you focus and fight for working people, you can in fact remake the politics of the place you call home," he said.

His TV appearances came amid the latest attempts by President Trump to sway voters in the race. In a social media post Monday, the president urged New Yorkers to vote for Cuomo, saying he's the strongest choice to defeat Mamdani.

"It's going to be hard for me, as the president, to give a lot of money to New York, because if you have a communist running New York, all you're doing is wasting the money you're sending there," Mr. Trump also said in a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday.

The former governor was left to interpret the president's lukewarm support.

"He doesn't support me, it's the opposition to Mamdani," said Cuomo. "I happen to be a good Democrat and a proud Democrat."

Meanwhile, Sliwa did not seem deterred after being passed over by the president, and kept his fire on his opponents.

"To resurrect a political zombie, Andrew Cuomo, who's the reason for the crime crisis -- no cash bail, Raise the Age, close Rikers. No, no, no, we're not going backwards, we're going forwards," he said.

What else is on the ballot this Election Day in NYC?

While most eyes will be on the mayoral election, New Yorkers will also vote for public advocate and comptroller in citywide races. Depending on where you live, you might also be deciding on borough president, City Council members, judges and other local officials.

In the race for public advocate, Democrat Jumaane Williams is looking to keep his seat, facing independent Marty Dolan and Republican Gonzalo Duran.

The comptroller's race is wide open, with Brad Lander not seeking reelection. Those candidates are Manhattan Borough President Democrat Mark Levine, independent Ismael Malave Perez and Republican Peter Kefalas.

Once you flip over your ballot, there are six proposals on the back. Most of them deal with affordable housing and development approvals.

Proposal 1 would allow an Olympic sports complex on protected land upstate in Essex County, where the winter games were once held.

Proposals 2 through 4 deal with housing -- speeding up affordable housing approvals, easing rules for smaller projects and creating a new appeals board that could override the City Council on some developments.

Proposal 5 would require the city to create one digital, consolidated map for city planning.

Proposal 6 would unify local elections with presidential election years -- but, it would still need state approval to go into effect.

Each of these proposals asks for a "yes" or "no" vote.

Click here to find your poll site and view a sample ballot for your district.