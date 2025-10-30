3 new polls in NYC mayor's race show Zohran Mamdani at least 10 points ahead of Andrew Cuomo

New York City's race for mayor has less than a week to go until Election Day, and several new polls have been released in the past 24 hours.

All show Democrat frontrunner Zohran Mamdani with a commanding lead, despite a poll earlier this week showing Andrew Cuomo had cut Mamdani's lead in half as they head into the final week.

Voter enthusiasm remains high for the election, with more than 372,000 ballots cast during early voting so far.

Latest polls in the NYC mayor's race

An Emerson College poll released Thursday shows 50% of likely voters in support of Mamdani, followed by 25% for Cuomo and 21% for Sliwa, with 5% still undecided.

"Mamdani appears to have built a coalition across key demographics, increasing his margin among Black voters since last month, from 50% to 71%, whereas Cuomo dropped ten points among Black voters since September," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, noted. "Mamdani continues to have a base of young voters; 69% of voters under 50 support him, whereas 37% of voters over 50 support Mamdani, while 31% support Cuomo and 28% Silwa."

Meanwhile, a Marist poll released overnight found Mamdani with a 16-point lead over Cuomo, at 48% to 32%. Sliwa trailed behind at 16%.

Those numbers differ from a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday that showed Mamdani's lead over Cuomo narrowing from 20 points to just 10, at 43% to 33%.

Earlier this week, a Suffolk University Boston poll also found Mamdani going from a 20-point to 10-point advantage, cutting his lead in half.

Candidates on the campaign trail

Mamdani spent Wednesday touting his new endorsement from the United Bodegas of America, whose members had previously blasted his plan to create five city-run supermarkets.

"I'm on a BEC agenda. It's not a bacon, egg and cheese, it's bringing economic change," Mamdani said.

Cuomo, meanwhile, picked up a high-profile endorsement from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He campaigned on Staten Island, making his case as the more experienced leader to manage the city.

"What I'm saying to Republicans is in this race they are pivotal," said Cuomo. "I agree with President Trump who said Curtis Sliwa is not ready for prime time."

As for Sliwa, he's showing no signs of backing down, even despite his low numbers.

"Let me just say to everybody, first, I'm not dropping out," he said. "Number two, if a Mack truck hit me and I was turned into a speed bump out here, I'm still on the ballot."

All three candidates will be traversing the city to make their final pitch to voters before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4.