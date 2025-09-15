President Trump weighs in on Gov. Kathy Hochul's endorsement of Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor

President Trump has weighed in on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's endorsement of Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayor's election.

Writing on social media, Mr. Trump again referred to Mamdani, a democratic socialist and the Democratic nominee, as a "Communist."

He called Hochul's endorsement of Mamdani a "rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City. How can such a thing happen? Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad!"

It wasn't immediately clear what money the president was referring to.

Hochul announced her endorsement of the Queens assemblyman in a New York Times op-ed Sunday night.

Monday, she reiterated they don't see eye-to-eye on all things.

"I've made it very clear that we have differences, but I also believe that he brings the sense of optimism and the can-do spirit," Hochul said. "A positivity that I think our city needs at this time. And we all know there's a lot of work that occurs at the state government level once the budget starts and our priorities are unfolded, and I want to continue to focus on affordability, public safety."

Mr. Trump's previous involvement in the NYC mayor election

It's not the first time Mr. Trump has weighed in on the four-way mayor's race. He previously said he would like to see a one-on-one election.

Sources told CBS News New York the Trump administration has been exploring possible job offers for both incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in order to set up a one-on-one contest between Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Steve Witkoff, a top aide to the president, met with Adams during a recent visit in Florida.

Just last week, Mr. Trump weighed in on Sliwa, saying he is "not exactly prime time," and took issue with his devotion to cats.

"He wants cats to be in Gracie Mansion ... The magnificent home of the mayor. It's beautiful. Gracie Mansion to me is like a fabled place if you're in New York," Mr. Trump said. "Now, we don't need to have thousands of cats."

Cuomo has not responded to Trump administration efforts to set up a one-one contest with Mamdani, but he has called Adams a "spoiler" in the race, and said if he were in a one-on-one contest with Mamdani, he would win.

NYC mayoral candidates react

Sliwa called Hochul's endorsement a "tremendous flip flop," saying she "collapsed like a cheap camera and has thrown in with the Zohranistas."

He also responded to Mr. Trump's remarks about his affinity for cats, saying voters have told him they love animals, too.

Sliwa said he was determined to remain in the race.

"I am staying in the race to the end," Sliwa added.

CBS News New York has reached out to Adams and Cuomo for a response to Hochul's endorsement. We have not heard back from the Cuomo campaign, but the Adams campaign would only say they have no comment.

Hochul's endorsement is significant and may help Mamdani win the backing of other top Democrats who have been wary of showing support, such as Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Mamdani thanked Hochul for her support.

"I look forward to fighting alongside her to continue her track record of putting money back in New Yorkers' pockets and building a safer and stronger New York City where no one is forced to leave just so they can afford to raise a family," Mamdani said in a statement.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll shows Mamdani widening his lead in the four-man race, followed by Cuomo, Sliwa and Adams, in that order.

A likely challenger to Hochul in next year's race for governor pounced on the endorsement.

"Kathy Hochul is clearly too scared of her own abysmal polling among Democrat voters that she is desperately shoring up her far left Democrat flank," Rep. Elise Stefanik posted on social media.

"She has now embraced communism, she has embraced defunding the police, she has embraced tax hikes, she has embraced government-run grocery stores, she has embraced decriminalizing sex work. This is insane," Stefanik added.

About Hochul's endorsement

In her op-ed, Hochul said she and Mamdani "don't see eye to eye on everything," adding they may "disagree honestly and argue passionately."

"In the past few months, I've had frank conversations with him. We've had our disagreements. But in our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family. I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support," Hochul wrote.

Hochul said Mamdani's focus on affordability is the "No. 1 concern" she shares with him.

Hochul wrote that she urged Mamdani "to ensure that there is strong leadership at the helm of the NYPD" and also spoke with him about "the need to combat the rise of antisemitism urgently and unequivocally."