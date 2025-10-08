Live: New Jersey governor candidates Ciattarelli, Sherrill meet in final debate before Election Day
The major candidates to be New Jersey's next governor, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill, are taking the stage for the final debate before Election Day.
With less than four weeks to go, the race is tight, and candidates are expected to address issues including taxes, rising costs and the direction the country and state are headed.
Current Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has served two terms and cannot run again.
What to know about New Jersey governor's race
- Election Day is Nov. 4.
- Sites for in-person early voting will be open from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2.
- Voting by mail is also an option, and ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, dropped in a secure ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day, or delivered to your county's Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- New Jerseyans can register to vote until Oct. 14.
- Polls show the race is quite close, with many voters saying they're concerned about rising costs in the Garden State.
- Taxes, affordability and President Trump have been major themes in the race.
Latest on Sherrill's military records
Questions about Rep. Mikie Sherrill's military records might come up in the debate as well.
A CBS News investigation published in late September found a branch of the National Archives released a mostly unredacted version of Sherrill's records to Nicholas De Gregorio, a Ciattarelli ally. It revealed personal information including Sherrill's Social Security number and her parents' home address. An official at the National Archives and Records Administration said an internal review is underway.
Now, the threat of lawsuits hangs over the race.
Since the report, the Ciattarelli campaign has attempted to tie Sherrill to the 1994 Naval Academy cheating scandal. Sherrill says her only role in the scandal was not turning in her classmates.
Sherrill has accused Ciattarelli and the Trump administration of "weaponizing" her records for political reasons.
James LaPorta contributed to this report.
What to watch for in the debate
Affordability and party politics are among the topics likely to arise.
Polling has consistently shown that voters are concerned about the economy and housing prices. Utility prices and taxes are bound to come up in that discussion.
"The No. 1 issue of the campaign without a doubt is affordability, and there's sort of a big package of issues that surround that. ... You've seen utility bills be an important issue in this race, taxes," Kristoffer Shields, the director of the Eagleton Center on the American Governor, said. "What I think we haven't seen yet from either candidate is a broader sense of sort of a vision for the future of New Jersey in terms of affordability."
Another thing likely to come up is ties to party leadership in New Jersey and beyond.
"The themes will be similar. You'll still hear Mikie Sherrill try to tie Jack Ciattarelli to Donald Trump. You'll hear Jack Ciattarelli try to tie Mikie Sherrill to Phil Murphy, but they'll go at it a little bit more aggressively, and I think start to make the positive case for themselves and what it is they'll do as governor of New Jersey," Shields said.
Liberal veterans' group invests $500K in race
VoteVets, a liberal group that typically backs veterans running for office, is pouring $500,000 into advertising against Jack Ciattarelli, CBS News has reported.
Rep. Mikie Sherrill is a former Navy helicopter pilot. VoteVets is also running ads in Virginia in support of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA operations officer running for governor there.
VoteVets says both ads feature veterans of the armed services discussing economic difficulties and alleging a GOP governor would make things worse for them.
Zak Hudak contributed to this report.
2 in 3 N.J. residents in poll "dissatisfied" with the economy
With one month to go until Election Day, New Jersey residents in a recent poll say taxation is their biggest issue, they're overall dissatisfied with the economy, and most believe the country is headed in the "wrong direction."
The poll released by Stockton University on Friday collected responses from 705 voting-age residents of the Garden State on Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy and President Trump.
Respondents also expressed their views about artificial intelligence, political violence and public health, among other issues.
In a year with no federal elections on the ballot in New Jersey, voter turnout — and what those voters think about the economy — will be key, one political expert said.
Read more about the latest polling.
Dan Snyder contributed to this report.
How to watch the debate
The debate is from 7 to 8 p.m.
It will air on WABC-TV in the New York City area and northern and eastern parts of New Jersey, and on 6ABC in Philadelphia and areas of western and southern New Jersey. Both of those stations will also stream the debate on their websites.