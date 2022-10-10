Breaking the Stigma: Children and Mental Health
At the Brotherhood Sister Sol nonprofit, young leaders learn to develop voices, learn policymaking and activism.
The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists reports New York City public schools need more than 200 more mental health providers to meet the needs of students. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.
Lady Gaga's "Born this Way Foundation" is a huge driving force behind raising awareness and providing resources to support youth mental health.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and CBS2's Cindy Hsu is sharing her story and the warning signs.
Last year, CBS2's Cindy Hsu sat down with Dana Tyler to share her personal battle with depression in hopes of helping others who might be going through similar situations. We are continuing that conversation with another CBS2 special, focusing on difficult discussions and the resources available to everyone.
We are breaking the stigma on talking about mental illness. It's a conversation that can be difficult, but can save lives.
The parents of Stanford women's soccer goalie Katie Meyer are speaking out after their daughter's death by suicide. The Meyers hope their message breaks the stigma and raises awareness about athletes' mental health, and some local teams are helping to spread that message; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.
Mental health is extremely personal, and not something many people open up about, but every year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness.
A rare series of tornado warnings was issued for parts of central New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to a 911 call from the home on Clinton Avenue and rushed the girl to Lincoln Hospital.
Fire officials say a 45-year-old man was pulled from the burning building, but later died at Lincoln Hospital.
This comes after a prop helicopter fell in the pool Sunday, injuring four people.
Investigators say he was discovered with life-threatening injuries at Grant Park in northwest Yonkers.
Anyone who wants to take part in the big race has to fill out a runner application.
Survivors and families of victims of the attack have been giving testimony about the impact it had on their lives.
Some residents wondered if it was related to the Ohio train derailment.
Michigan State senior Jackie Matthews says "we can no longer allow this to happen," calling on lawmakers to act.
The fire department says the train failed to stop at the end of the line and crashed into a buffer.
Two teens walked 20 to 30 feet out onto the ice before it broke, officials said.
It turns out harbor seals aren't Eagles fans either.
They want the public's help finding anyone who may have had contact with suspected abductor James Parrillo Jr.
Since October, the FDA has been warning of shortages nationwide that treat ADHD in both adults and children.
Investigators say before killing himself, Krzysztof Nieroda called a family member to say he shot his wife and kids.
Robert Twiford died on Dec. 5 in Ronkonkoma. Police offering $5,000 reward for info leading to an arrest.
Lifeguard Colby Lapp flagged down a Long Beach patrol car, and Sgt. Judy Arroyo raced inside and up the stairs.
The state DEC says the contamination came from firefighter foam that was previously used and stored at the airport.
The county has been suffering through a massive cyberattack for months, but progress is being made to restore security.
Bill Gorga was seated in his pickup when a frantic grandmother ran out of an East End North Fork store.
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never," the president told a crowd of 30,000 in Warsaw.
State Sen. James Skoufis, a Democrat from Newburgh, has a plan to get his bill passed.
Potential presidential candidate says "We do not surrender to the woke mob. Our state is where woke goes to die."
The giant spy balloon, taller than the Statue of Liberty, was shot down in U.S. airspace in early February. Three other objects were shot down in the ensuing days.
On a surprise visit, Mr. Biden vowed to "reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."
One expert says most Americans likely don't realize how many additives they're eating that European regulators shun — and it's "almost certainly" making them sick.
Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with more on how to hack into a happier and healthier life.
The U.S. is still seeing an average of more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to the CDC.
A few years ago, the middle schooler started designing clothes and shoes, and came up with her company, Lane 1.
More than five million Ukrainians took refuge in nearby Poland, and it's estimated half of them are teenagers.
The 42-year-old, known as a rock star in the classical music world, comes from the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Alec Baldwin still faces charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting on the set of his film "Rust" in 2021.
Belzer, one of the best known cops on television, passed away in the south of France.
Goaltender makes 50 saves in Winnipeg's 4-1 win at Madison Square Garden.
Bo Horvat and Anders Lee keyed a third-period barrage as New York rolled to 4-2 victory.
New captain met the media on Monday as the Bombers held their first full-squad workout.
Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood scored in a two-minute span of the final period in the 4-2 win.
"They come from around the world because they want to taste the New York sandwich," manager Salah Alhubaishi told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"I have a lot of people in my life that have come and passed through this business, and it's just a great thing. It's a great part of Brooklyn," owner Jason Barnett told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"If you haven't tried a Yonah Schimmel knish, you've really never had a knish," co-owner Ellen Anistratov told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," founder Fred Schuster told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"Both Greek and non-Greek customers that have been to Greece say, 'Oh, my god! This reminds me of a little shop in Greece,'" owner Joanne Cosonas told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
The weddings were officiated by a surprise guest -- fashion designer Christian Siriano.
The Buffalo Bills safety is showing remarkable signs of recovery after collapsing on the field during a game.
The rain didn't stop thousands of spectators from packing Times Square on New Year's Eve to ring in 2023.
Pope Benedict XVI traveled around the world, but one of the most poignant trips was to New York City in 2008.
The Brazilian soccer legend died Thursday at the age of 82.
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for February 21 at 6 p.m.
Time is running out if you want to run in the New York City Marathon.
Storms caused damage across New Jersey on Tuesday. Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.
It's a question that has been raised in Albany for the last three years -- will the name Mario Cuomo Bridge stick? CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says a bill to change the name back to Tappan Zee has a new and powerful sponsor.
Authorities call it a year-long nightmare. A woman was allegedly kidnapped and taken across the country, but she managed to make her escape in New Jersey. CBS2's Christine Sloan reports investigators are trying to put together a timeline to see if the suspect could be a serial kidnapper.