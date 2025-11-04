N.J. stepping up Election Day security after bomb threats at several poll sites, authorities say

Authorities in New Jersey are stepping up security at Election Day polling locations after several bomb threats were made Tuesday morning.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said certain polling sites in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties all received threats via email.

"Law enforcement officers have responded at each affected polling place, and they have worked swiftly to secure these polling locations and ensure the safety of every voter," Platkin said in a statement. "Some of these polling locations have already reopened to the public. At others, voters will be directed to a nearby polling location to cast their ballot."

"No credible threats at this time," Lt. Gov. says

Lt. Gov. Tahesa Way, who serves as the state's chief election official, said law enforcement investigated and "there are no credible threats at this time."

"We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and coordinate closely with state, local and federal partners to ensure a smooth and safe election. We encourage every eligible voter to exercise their right to vote before 8:00 p.m. today," Way said in a statement.

The disruption comes as voters cast the final ballots in the closely watched race for governor, between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Polls opened at 6 a.m. statewide, and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Sherrill reacted to the threats on social media, calling them a "clear attempt to undermine our democratic system and intimidate New Jerseyans from going to the polls to exercise their right to vote." She urged voters "not to be deterred" casting their ballots.

Election Day bomb threats reported across northern N.J.

The Paterson Police Department confirmed it was investigating threats made against polling sites in the city.

"The PPD is coordinating with County, State, and Federal partners to ensure safety of every voter this Election Day," the department said in a statement.

The Ewing Police Department also said it was investigating a threat against the poll site at Ewing High School. Police said the building was searched and deemed safe.

"Please note that Ewing High School is a voting location, and all voting operations will continue as scheduled," the department said in a statement. "There was no school scheduled for today and there were no students present due to Election Day."

The security concerns also led Ridgewood Public Schools to cancel classes Tuesday.

Ridgewood Police confirmed they received an email but did not specify what it said. Authorities there cleared all safety concerns, but the decision was made to close schools.

New Jersey residents can report any suspicious activity to the NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness at 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ (1-866-472-3365) or at tips@njohsp.gov.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.