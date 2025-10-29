Michael Bloomberg again endorses Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayor's race after supporting him in primary election

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is again supporting Andrew Cuomo's run for mayor after previously endorsing him in the primary election.

"Four months ago I endorsed Andrew Cuomo because I thought his management experience and government know-how made him the best choice for New Yorkers. I still do. And today, with early voting underway, I wanted to reiterate my support for Andrew Cuomo," Bloomberg said, in part, in a post on X on Wednesday.

He went on to say Cuomo "has the experience and toughness to stand up for New Yorkers and get things done."

The statement was accompanied by a photo of Bloomberg with a "Manhattan votes early" sticker.

"I'm deeply grateful to Mayor Bloomberg for his support and his confidence in my ability to lead this city through these challenging times. Mike Bloomberg has always put results over rhetoric -- he understands that leadership is about competence, management, and getting things done, not slogans or ideology," Cuomo said in a statement, in part.

Endorsements in the NYC mayoral race

Bloomberg is the latest name to be added to Cuomo's list of endorsements. Others include current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, former New York Gov. David Paterson, Rep. Tom Suozzi, and former independent mayoral candidate Jim Walden.

Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, meanwhile, picked up an endorsement from the United Bodegas of America on Wednesday. He has received endorsements from a number of high-profile Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa has received endorsements from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former New York Gov. George Pataki, Rep. Elise Stefanik and Rep. Mike Lawler.