Watch Zohran Mamdani's victory speech after being projected winner in NYC mayor's race

Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani addressed his supporters after he was projected the winner of the 2025 New York City mayoral election. CBS News made the projection just after 9:30 p.m. with about 60% of the vote counted.

With 91% of the vote counted as of 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, Mamdani had 50.4% of the vote, followed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at 41.6%.

Mamdani's campaign expected more than 2,000 people to gather for their Election Night watch party in Brooklyn. Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams were among those in the crowd. His supporters could be heard cheering as news of his projected win broke.

"The future is in our hands"

Mamdani opened his speech with a quote by American socialist Eugene Debs.

"The sun may have set over our city this evening, but as Eugene Debs once said, 'I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity,'" he said.

Mamdani said his victory was one for the working people of New York, rather than the wealthy and well-connected.

"The future is in our hands," he said. "My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few."

He thanked his supporters, especially noting his diverse voter base.

"Thank you to the next generation of New Yorkers who refused to accept that the promise of a better future was a relic of the past," he said. "You showed that when politics speaks to you without condescension, we can usher in a new era of leadership. We will fight for you because we are you."

He also thanked his volunteers, his campaign team, his parents and his wife.

"This new age will be one of relentless improvement"

Mamdani made a promise for all New Yorkers, whether they voted for him or not.

"I will wake each morning with a singular purpose, to make this city better for you than it was the day before," he said.

He said by voting for him, New Yorkers chose hope over tyranny and despair.

"This will be an age where New Yorkers expect from their leaders a bold vision of what we will achieve rather than a list of excuses for what we are too timid to attempt," Mamdani said. "Central to that vision will be the most ambitious agenda to tackle the cost-of-living crisis that this city has seen since the days of Fiorello La Guardia."

He reiterated his campaign promises to freeze rent for more than 2 million rent-stabilized tenants, make buses fast and free, and deliver universal child care across New York City.

"Years from now, may our only regret be that this day took so long to come," Mamdani said. "This new age will be one of relentless improvement."

He vowed to hire thousands more teachers, make improvements at NYCHA developments, and create a Department of Community Safety to tackle the mental health and homelessness crises.

"In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light"

Mamdani also promised to stand up for immigrants, the transgender community, Jewish New Yorkers and Muslim New Yorkers.

"In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light," he said.

He went on to specifically call out President Trump.

"Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up," Mamdani said, prompting loud cheers from the audience.

Making comparisons to Mr. Trump, he promised to hold bad landlords accountable, put an end to billionaires exploiting tax breaks, and stand alongside unions and expand labor protections.

"So hear me President Trump when I say this, to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us," Mamdani said.

He ended his speech promising to chart a bold new path.

"Let the words we've spoken together, the dreams we've dreamt together, become the agenda we deliver together," Mamdani said. "New York, this power, it's yours. This city belongs to you. Thank you."

Mamdani's path to City Hall

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams also initially ran as an independent, but he dropped out of the race in late September and later threw his support behind Cuomo.

Mamdani ran on a platform of affordability with campaign promises such as free buses, rent freezes and higher taxes for wealthy New Yorkers, and his campaign energized a coalition of young and progressive voters.

He gathered endorsements from a number of high-profile Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He also faced plenty of opposition, including from Mr. Trump, who endorsed Cuomo and threatened to withhold federal funds from New York City if Mamdani was elected mayor.

The 34-year-old Queens Assemblyman will be the 111th mayor of New York City, the city's first Muslim and first Indian American mayor, and one of the youngest mayors in the city's history.

The city Board of Elections still has to certify the results of the election once all ballots are counted. The next mayor will take office on Jan. 1.