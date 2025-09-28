Eric Adams expected to drop out of New York City mayor's race, sources say

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to drop out of the mayor's race on Sunday, sources tell CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer.

Adams departure sets up a three-way race between Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa to lead America's largest city.

There as been intense speculation about the mayor's future over the last few months. Most polls showed him with single digit support, well behind Mamdani, the Democratic nominee; Cuomo, an independent; and Sliwa, the Republican candidate.

The mayor previously blasted speculation that he would drop his reelection bid. In a Sept. 5 news conference, he said he was "the only one that can beat [Zohran] Mamdani," insisted he was remaining in the race, and referred to the Democratic frontrunner and former governor as "two spoiled brats."

It has been a tumultuous year overall for Adams, who took office in January 2022. He has faced a corruption scandal and criticism over his relationship with the Trump administration.

His name will still appear on the November ballot.

