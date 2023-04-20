Climate Change: Protecting our planetget the free app
NEW YORK - Earth Day is Saturday, so this week, we're taking a look at the impacts of climate change on the Tri-State Area, and te solutions.
From wind farms being built in the oceans off Long Island to restaurants that are repurposing food waste into more than just compost.
Watch our special "Climate Change: Protecting Our Planet at 5:30 p.m." Thursday.
Climate Change by the numbers
To better understand how climate change will affect our area, CBS2's Meteorologist Vanessa Murdock spoke with local experts about their latest projections.
They say climate change will continue to impact the Tri-State Area, driving bigger storm surges, more intense rainfall more often, and extreme heat that lingers longer, to name a few.
New York to launch South Fork off of Long Island, first major offshore wind farm in U.S., this year
Long Island winds, strong and consistent, will power New York's first offshore wind farm, and its first power cable has made landfall. Snaking 60 miles, by year's end it will connect 12 wind turbines being built 35 miles east of Montauk, ushering in clean energy to 70,000 homes.
It's the biggest dive into offshore wind in the nation - a first of many.
Bronx organizations pushing for environmental justice with high asthma rates in community
The Bronx is where the convergence of some of the largest, noisiest, and air polluted highways meet in all of New York City.
It's common to find someone in the South Bronx who has asthma.
New technology captures carbon emissions at Upper West Side building
The Grand Tier is a 30-story apartment building on 64th Street and Broadway.
They currently use a giant boiler powered by natural gas for heat and hot water, which results in emissions causing smog and pollution, and carbon dioxide. And it's that CO2 that stays in the atmosphere, traps the earth's heat, contributing to climate change.
New York City restaurants, nonprofits create tasteful ways to reduce food waste
The United Nations says about a third of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by humans is linked to food.
With that in mind, Blackbarn, a restaurant on East 26th Street in the Flatiron District, is reusing food in innovative ways.
New Jersey is first state to incorporate mandatory climate curriculum
Whether in kindergarten, middle, or high school, climate change curriculum in New Jersey schools is tailored with students in mind.
Sixth, seventh, and eighth grade eco-ambassadors at Readington Middle School are getting their hands dirty.
