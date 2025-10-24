Who's on the ballot for NYC mayor? Here are the names and offices to know on Election Day.

The countdown is on to Election Day in New York City, as voters prepare to choose a new mayor.

The candidates faced off in their second and final debate Wednesday, and early voting begins this weekend.

The mayoral race has been full of twists and turns, which is reflected on this year's ballot. Here's what to expect about which names and offices will be on there come Election Day.

Who is still in the running for NYC mayor?

Democrat Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa are still in the race to replace incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who has suspended his reelection campaign.

Mamdani is bringing new ideas and new voters into New York City politics. His campaign centers heavily around affordability, calling for things like a rent freeze for rent stabilized units, free bus service and universal child care.

The Queens assemblyman won the Democratic nomination in a stunning primary victory. He will appear on the ballot in two places -- as the Democratic Party candidate and the Working Families Party candidate.

Cuomo, meanwhile, has a long resume of public service, which he says makes him the best person to run New York City.

The former governor left office amid sexual misconduct allegations and questions about his handling of the COVID pandemic. He is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani and will appear on the ballot under his Fight and Deliver Party.

Sliwa, recognizable in his signature red beret, has been a figure in New York City politics since founding the Guardian Angels safety patrol group in the 1970s. He previously ran for mayor in 2021 and lost to Adams.

He considers himself a "law and order" candidate and is a staunch animal rights advocate. He will appear on the ballot as both the Republican nominee and as an independent candidate for his Protect Animals Party.

What other names will be on the ballot?

But those aren't the only names that voters will see on the ballot. Adams will still be on there, along with independent Jim Walden.

Walden left the race this summer, but the city's Board of Elections said he missed the May 30th deadline to be removed from the ballot. Walden argued that keeping him on could create confusion, but his request was denied.

Political experts say leaving Walden and Adams on the ballot could also siphon votes away from the remaining candidates, possibly hurting Cuomo and Sliwa's chances of defeating Mamdani, who has been the frontrunner in the polls.

Two other independent candidates will also be on the ballot: Irene Estrada for the Conservative Party, and Joseph Hernandez for the Quality of Life Party.

Public advocate, Comptroller and ballot proposals

New Yorkers will also cast their ballots for public advocate and comptroller in citywide elections. Many districts will also choose a new borough president, as well as City Council seats, judges and other local offices.

In the race for public advocate, incumbent Democrat Jumaane Williams is running for reelection against independent Marty Dolan and Republican Gonzalo Duran.

The choices for comptroller are Democrat Mark Levine, independent Ismael Malave Perez and Republican Peter Kefalas.

Voters will also weigh in on six ballot proposals, including three regarding the City Council's role in decisions over land use.

CLICK HERE for a sample ballot for your address.