CBS2 teaming with nonprofit to clean up coastline in Queens
In celebration of Earth Day, the plan is to restore Big Rock Beach in College Point to its former glory.
According to Lustgarten's website, nearly $336,000 was raised by Sunday's event.
The Lustgarten Foundation held its annual walk Sunday to help fight pancreatic cancer.
Jeff Ross, captain of The Ross Team, said they've raised around $53,000 this year. Ross said the team walks for his dad, who died in 2013, and to make sure other families don't have to go through a similar experience.
According to Dr. Elliott Newman, more than 60,000 people in the U.S. are predicted to be affected by pancreatic cancer in 2022. He says it's critical that people know how to pay attention to this disease.
Lustgarten board member Phil D'Ambrosio shares with CBS2 how his family history with pancreatic cancer inspired him to get involved.
Anthony Cardone's wife Emily is a five-year survivor. Cardone, from Team Baldor, tells CBS2's Vanessa Murdock about the importance of funding pancreatic cancer research.
It's that time of year when folks gather to raise awareness and money for causes important to them.
Purple will pop against the grey backdrop of the Intrepid on Sunday, April 10th as Lustgarten Foundation's New York City Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research kicks off from Pier 84. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
To continue increasing survival rates, the foundation focuses on prevention, early detection and treatment.
More than 20 years ago, the Lustgarten Foundation was started to learn more about fighting pancreatic cancer. With 100% of every dollar raised dedicated to the cause, incredible progress can be touted. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
In Suffolk County, a proper send-off for a Vietnam veteran who had been experiencing homelessness who recently passed away.
All donations are funneled into research. Some of the money helps fund the organoid facility in the Tuveson Lab.
The Lustgarten Foundation funnels 100% of donations into pancreatic cancer research. Some of the money helps fund a high-tech lab where scientists work toward personalized medicine; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
He delivered the speech at the historic Riverside Church in Morningside Heights in 1967.
A ceremony was held in New York City on Saturday marking the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Beyond Vietnam" speech.
Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the country. Recent high profile incidents are shining a light on the issue.
They are part of the Out of the Darkness Movement, which began in 2004.
Emergency workers rescued an officer from the vehicle, who was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
A new city position puts one person in charge of overseeing the citywide effort to address climate.
"I'm really disappointed to learn there were fake vaccination cards. Not only is it illegal, it undermines our entire trust," Mayor Eric Adams said.
This summer, there will be more space to walk around in New York City. It's all part of the Open Streets program.
The White House says the U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia's aggression.
The owner of the camera says she got an alert early Friday, checked it and noticed her neighbor's house on fire.
Women make up less than 28% of science, tech, engineering and math jobs.
Top interior designers from all over the U.S. created 50 rooms with furniture, accessories and art donated by different companies.
Ronald Molina died Monday after several days in the hospital.
From LED strips to your smart lightbulb, which has a circuit board inside with chips, you could be exposed.
"When it comes to these cultural wars, we stand on behalf of the women in the state of Connecticut," Lamont said.
Just because Monday is the deadline for filing your returns, it doesn't mean the IRS is ready to handle the workload.
Some of the money will help support an electric car sharing project in Jersey City.
The Caribbean native weighs 25 pounds and is six feet long.
Anyone buying must be 21 or older. Sales are limited to an ounce or less at a time and businesses must be state certified.
The owner of the camera says she got an alert early Friday, checked it and noticed her neighbor's house on fire.
Long Island's volunteer firefighters are getting older, and that's putting a strain on dwindling numbers.
James Moshier apparently believed the teens were intruders, not pranksters.
A new Coast Guard cutter was commissioned, named after Clarence Sutphin Jr.
Police say the initiative helps the public. It's new approach to broken car lights that cause accidents.
The judges believe the 2022 map proposal discourages competition and favors Democrats.
Hochul is facing increasing pressure to face off on TV from fellow Democrats Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams, who Friday issued a joint challenge.
The high court ruled it's OK to exclude U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Security Income program.
The move could have huge tax implications for Disney.
Product sold across the U.S. and Canada can overheat, and has been linked to minor property damage and two injuries.
"The Late Show" had previously planned to be in reruns next week, and says they plan to return with new episodes on May 2.
Officials cited "challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks" as a reason for the delay.
"Hangmen," starring "Game of Thrones" actor Alfie Allen, is running at the John Golden Theatre.
One of Broadway's biggest stars is speaking out - and singing - to show support for Ukrainians.
He starred in 1961's "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and reprised his role for the film adaptation.
The Rangers clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils.
Francisco Lindor had 3 hits, including a home run, in the 6-2 victory as New York improved to 10-4.
The Bombers were shut out for the third time this season and their 39 runs are their fewest through 13 games since 1972.
The series shifts to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday night.
"It doesn't really matter who you are. You're welcome here," co-owner Victorious De Costa told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
In pursuit of food and familiarity, many regulars have been coming back for decades.
The neighborhood staple includes an old-fashioned soda fountain.
"I like the things that are a little bit odd and a little different," owner Delanee Koppersmith told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"It's not just dressing really cute dogs in really cute outfits. It's doing it in a way where we can get up every morning and respect ourselves," co-owner Santos Agustin told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
The Mets unveiled the long-awaited Tom Seaver statue before their sold-out home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022.
Nearly two dozen people were injured in a shooting and smoke bomb attack aboard a Brooklyn subway Tuesday.
The Yankees opened the 2022 season with a walk-off win in extra innings against the Boston Red Sox.
The Jersey City team has captured the nation and made history as the first No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight.
Millions lined up along Fifth Avenue to celebrate and enjoy New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which returned in 2022 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
There's a new position at New York City Hall. A climate officer will oversee citywide efforts to address climate change. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock spoke with Rohit Aggarwala about his top priorities.
CBS2's John Elliott has your First Alert Forecast for April 22 at 6 p.m.
With recreational marijuana now being sold in New Jersey, authorities are once again sounding the alarm on potential dangers. CBS2's Meg Baker explains some of the pitfalls recreational users could face.
Police continue to look for a hit-and-run driver accused of stealing a flatbed truck and hitting a pedestrian Friday.
Dozens of teachers in New York City are on the verge of being fired after the school system says their COVID vaccination cards are fake, but the teachers' union is threatening a lawsuit. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.