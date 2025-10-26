NYC mayoral candidates talk up the pressing issues as thousands vote early

As the New York City mayor's race continues to wind down, tens of thousands of residents took advantage of the first few days of early voting.

On Sunday, more than 160,000 voters went to the polls in the city. That includes at least 50,000 in both Manhattan and Brooklyn, and 38,000-plus in Queens. Another 14,000 cast their ballot in the Bronx, and 12,000 did the same on Staten Island.

Meanwhile, mayoral candidates Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa and Zohran Mamdani were out in full force, hoping to sway every voter they can before Election Day, Nov. 4.

Candidates on early voting

Early voting ends on Nov. 2, and after nearly 80,000 New Yorkers turned out for Saturday, the candidates took notice.

"They want a mayor who can make a difference, who can make government work, who can actually build more affordable housing, who will hire more police, who can make the city safer, who will get the homeless off the streets," said Cuomo, a Democrat running as an independent.

New York City mayoral candidates (L) Zohran Mamdani, (C) Andrew Cuomo and (R) Curtis Sliwa appear in these photos. (L) Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, (C) Andres Kudacki/Getty Images, (R) Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The former governor addressed Jewish voters at a rally outside of the Kew Gardens Hills Library.

"We need a mayor who will protect the Jewish community, and you know me and you know where I come from," Cuomo said.

Mamdani, a Queens assemblyman who won the Democratic primary, spent Sunday canvassing throughout Washington Heights and Brooklyn for the Latino Day of Action rally.

"We have a little over a week to win this race, to win it, and to win it together," Mamdani said. "I heard from so many New Yorkers, whether it's their 10th time voting or their first time voting, of what this campaign needs to know, that there's a chance that there is a city they could afford and that just fills me and so many other New Yorkers with hope."

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa spent the day in Queens getting the word out about early voting.

"College Point, I've never left you. I've always been here and I will always meet your needs," Sliwa said.

Affordability, crime remain top of mind for voters, candidates

"My two opponents have plans that might bring affordable apartments in five or 10 years. My plan says we've got 6,000 empty NYCHA apartments that can be occupied immediately. The mayor controls that," Sliwa said.

"There is an affordability crisis, and the real answer is to build more affordable housing and I'm gonna build 500,000 additional units," Cuomo said.

On crime and safety, Cuomo and Sliwa each believe they are the top choice.

"We need more public safety and we have to hire 5,000 more police in 1,500 in the subways to keep us safe," Cuomo said.

"I think the immediacy is that I am the law-and-order candidate. That was clear in the two debates. You have Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani agreeing on every law that has actually created a crime-related crisis in our city -- no cash bail, raise the age, closing Rikers Island," Sliwa said.

Mamdani remains supremely confident in his chances

When asked for his reaction to what his opponents are saying about his plans for the city, Mamdani, who has been the front runner throughout the campaign, said he isn't paying it any mind.

"I'm honestly listening more to New Yorkers other than the candidates for mayor, but what I can tell you is whether I've been walking on the street, taking the train, riding a bike, I've heard from so many who have already gone out to vote," Mamdani said.