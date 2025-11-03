Trump tells New Yorkers to vote for Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayor's race

President Trump said New York City voters "really have no choice" and "must vote" for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday's mayoral election.

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job," the president said in a Truth Social post.

Mr. Trump said, if Zohran Mamdani wins, "it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success or even survival!"

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has been polling as the frontrunner, ahead of Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, since winning the Democratic nomination.

The president has been highly critical of the Queens assemblyman's campaign promises to freeze rent and make buses free, adding "New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win."

Cuomo, a Democrat, is running as an independent candidate since losing the primary, and Mr. Trump's statement Monday could play a major role in who Republican voters ultimately choose to support.

"A vote for Curtis Sliwa ... is a vote for Mamdani," the president said.

Sliwa has turned down mounting calls to drop out of the race from his fellow Republicans, who believe his presence will split moderate-to-conservative voters in the three-way race and hand the City Hall keys over to Mamdani.

"I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience," the president said.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.