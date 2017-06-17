CBS New York Investigates: N.Y. doesn't have enough air traffic control supervisors
Inspector general audit found major air traffic control centers have recently seen increased "staffing triggers."
A priority for the FAA right now is to find the next generation. Some of them are already right in our backyard.
Public defenders issue call for action, say the department needs to do a better job protecting evidence.
City inspectors responded to more than 13,000 complaints last year, but people only let them in about 4,700 times.
An internal investigation is underway at the NYPD into a wild video circulating online.
A recent report found fraud and attempted identity theft jumped 167% from 2020 to 2021.
The BBB has gotten nearly 200 complaints related to the tour, ranging from refund struggles to outright scams.
City records show 94 open violations for other issues at the building in Mount Hope, including one from 2020 for missing or broken window guards on the 2nd floor.
Some advocates and parents tell CBS2 investigator Tim McNicholas the current laws have fallen short.
Inspectors say three people were doing waterproof work when the material caught fire on Monday.
The mayor has laid out a plan to address mental health across the city, but not everyone is on board.
The new report studied about 900 officers from 2019 through 2021.
Throughout the meeting, tenants and advocates called for a rent decrease, drowning out the board with jeers.
Three victims are in critical condition -- the boys who were in a Honda Accord that crashed into a school bus.
A man and a woman were shot near Rev. James Polite Boulevard and East 162nd Street at around 12:30 p.m.
Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak, who has hosted the game show since its start in 1981.
Congestion pricing is set to become a reality for drivers coming into Manhattan's Central Business District.
After a generally quiet morning, showers and thunderstorms will fire up again anytime after midday.
The Justice Department's watchdog says "a combination of negligence and misconduct" enabled financier Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Victor Hugo's timeless story is running now through July 16 at the David H. Koch Theater.
His way of doing it may look a bit strange at first glance. But his technique is changing lives -- both physically and spiritually.
Police believe Olmino is a serial sex predator who may have attacked other young women in New York and Connecticut.
The bills would invest in digital tools to improve maternal health in underserved areas.
Crews hiked to the top of Mount Tom and brought the dog back down using special equipment.
Stew and Kim Leonard have spent the last 30 years not only raising their family and running the well known grocery chain, but also working to promote water safety.
David Smith allegedly tricked DoorDash drivers into giving him their account information and rerouted their money.
Officials warn this could only be the beginning, as they predict more will come in the next few days.
The gunfire erupted at around 8:30 p.m. on Salem Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
At Newark Liberty International Airport, lines were long and patience was short.
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy, who is strongly in opposition, said he has retained legal counsel to fight the plan.
The Roslyn community where Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein are from showed up in force as new charges against Amandeep Singh were unveiled.
The 15-year-old had been missing for over 12 hours after leaving his North Amityville home around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
It's the final weekend of Pride Month, and New York continues to celebrate.
Chief Justice John Roberts authored the opinion for the 6-3 majority.
Among the key races are the City Council's Ninth District in Harlem, the Queens district attorney and Yonkers mayor.
"This is secret information," Trump can be heard saying, describing the documents as a plan of attack related to Iran.
Ravitch, a lifelong New Yorker, was called upon frequently to untangle some of the region's knottiest problems, earning a reputation as a public sector fixer
The law specifically aims to protect New York doctors who use telehealth systems to prescribe abortion pills for patients in states where abortion is banned.
An estimated 80% of men and 50% of women suffer from hair loss at some point in their lives.
A protest marking one year since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling was held in Columbus Circle on Saturday.
"Almost all" the agencies studying the issue assess the virus "was not genetically engineered," a U.S. intelligence report states.
After 51 years of calling Television City home, the show is spinning the 'Big Wheel' east, into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios in Glendale, Calif. for season 52 kicking off in September.
The sounds of opera will take over the Naumburg Bandshell tonight as part of "Opera Italiana is in the Air."
After saying he was finished writing songs, new music came to Paul Simon in his dreams. The songs became the basis of the 81-year-old's latest album, "Seven Psalms."
Justin Verlander gave up five hits and struck out five in five scoreless innings in the 2-1 defeat.
Even by the Mets' sometimes-feeble standards throughout their history, that was an amazin' meltdown.
The Yankees are 12-16 with Judge on the injured list and 31-19 with the AL MVP available.
Keaton Parks scored in the second half to pull NYCFC into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.
Carlos Coronel totaled four saves to earn the clean sheet for the Red Bulls.
The owners of wood- and coal-fired ovens may face major financial decisions.
Park Slope is home to Brooklyn Superhero Supply Co., where you can stock up on anything you need to save the day.
Of more than 1,000 applicants, about 100 will make the team this year.
Many lack required permits. Though the city plans to issue hundreds annually, advocates say it's not enough.
They're concerned about oversaturation of drug treatment programs that could come with 340 apartments.
Officials estimate about 2 million people were in Manhattan on Sunday for the annual New York City Pride March.
The 41st Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade was held on June 17, 2023.
Stars hit the red carpet outside the United Palace theater for the 76th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday.
Smoky haze from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket the northeastern U.S., blotting out the New York City skyline.
The annual tradition returned Wednesday in New York Harbor, ahead of Memorial Day.
