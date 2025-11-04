Here's what time NYC polls open and close for Election Day 2025

Today is Election Day 2025 in New York City, when polls open and people will start voting for the next mayor of America's largest city, which could have implications on state and national politics.

New Yorkers should have plenty of time to cast their ballots before voting ends, but turnout is expected to be very high this year.

Here's a guide on when voting starts and ends today.

What time do NYC polls open on Election Day 2025?

Polling sites in New York City open today at 6 a.m., just like they did for the primary in June and on Election Day last year.

Since voter turnout is expected to be high this year, it's best to plan ahead. Polling places could get crowded throughout the day.

The City Board of Elections said a record 735,317 New Yorkers checked in during the early voting period from Oct. 25-Nov. 2. For context, 169,879 voted early in the 2021 mayoral election.

What time do NYC polls close on Election Day 2025?

Polls in New York City close today at 9 p.m., giving voters 15 hours to cast their ballots.

Remember, you only need to be in line by 9 p.m. to vote. Your ballot will count even if you're still waiting in line when polls close.

What time are NYC election results expected to come in?

The race between Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa is one of the most closely watched elections in New York and around the county.

The City Board of Elections is expected to start releasing results once polls close at 9 p.m. The first results that come in are typically from early voting.

A batch of early voting results was released almost immediately at 9 p.m. during the Democratic primary in June. So, that's likely to happen around the same time tonight.

However, it could take hours or - if the race is close - days for the winner to be determined.

In 2021, the mayoral election was called for Eric Adams less than 20 minutes after polls closed.