New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli discusses issues on voters' minds

In less than two weeks, New Jersey will elect a new governor, and both candidates are in full gear, roaming the state to make sure voters get to the polls.

CBS News New York's Christine Sloan recently sat down with both candidates.

Endorsements and President Trump

Republican Jack Ciattarelli hopes this is the year he declares victory, despite the fact Democrats outnumber Republicans among New Jersey's registered voters.

"I only have 2021 to compare this to, when we came so very, very close," Ciattarelli said, referencing the last time he ran for governor. "I'll tell you, this time across the state, the energy is electric."

Ciattarelli, who lost to Gov. Phil Murphy by three points in the last election, says some Democrats have endorsed him. He also has the endorsement of President Trump.

"You know, people feel a lot better about Donald Trump and his policies today than they did in his first term," he said.

As for whether Mr. Trump will come to New Jersey to campaign for him, Ciattarelli says the president is helping in other ways.

Ciattarelli on property taxes

Affordability, including high property taxes, is a big issue for New Jersey voters this year.

"The Democrats have controlled our Legislature for 25 years. They've controlled the governor's office for the last eight years, and we've got this affordability crisis because of taxes, because of your monthly electric bill, because of housing, because of insurance," Ciattarelli said.

Ciattarelli, who is a father of four and a businessman, says high property taxes are a direct result of the state's school funding formula.

"We need more equitable distribution of state aid to our schools," he said. "Sixty percent of your bill, sometimes as high 70% of your bill is a school tax and the reason why it's so high is that we have a very inequitable distribution of state aid to school districts all around the state. With a more equitable distribution, we can bring down property taxes."

His democratic opponent, though, continues to claim Ciattarelli will raise taxes by 10%.

"It's a blatant lie and she knows it. We're not raising any tax, and I put forth a very specific plan on how to lower the property tax," he said.

Ciattarelli on utility bills

As for skyrocketing utility bills, Ciattarelli blames them on Murphy's actions.

"All of which my opponent has endorsed. They shut down six different electricity generation plants, didn't expand nuclear in South Jersey, put a moratorium on natural gas fire electricity generation plants, and betted all on wind," Ciattarelli said. "And almost eight years later, there's not a single wind turbine off our Jersey Shore, nor will there be when I am governor."

He continued, "We now have to import our electricity through these exchanges. So, I will pull us out of RGGI on Day One. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a carbon tax policy that drives up your monthly bill."

Ciattarelli on schools

Ciattarelli also has plans for New Jersey's schools, which he says are not doing OK.

"We're getting back to the basics, critical life skills – reading, writing, math, science, civics," he said. "And we'll do that with an age-appropriate curriculum but also providing vocational training 'cause not all kids want or need to go to college."

Ciattarelli on the Gateway Tunnel project

Ciattarelli believes Mr. Trump's threat to pull funding from the Gateway Tunnel project is a bargaining chip.

"Number one, that Gateway Project is going forward hell or high water. Number two, the shovels don't stop moving because of the government shutdown," he said. "The Gateway Project is governed by the Gateway Commission. It is flushed with cash. It then goes and seeks reimbursement from the federal government."