Poll shows Zohran Mamdani's lead in NYC mayoral race narrowing during final weekend of early voting

The New York City Board of Elections says more than 584,000 residents have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

During the final weekend of early voting, the three mayoral candidates crisscrossed the five boroughs with a slew of events aimed at reaching voters who are still undecided.

Meanwhile, a new poll shows the frontrunner's lead could be narrowing. The Atlas poll, which survey over 1,500 people through Oct. 30, shows Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani with 40% of the vote, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo at 34% and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa at 24%.

Mamdani on "a society we would all like to see"

Mamdani appeared with Rev. Al Sharpton on Saturday, talking about his affordability agenda.

"The only way to prevent future injustice is to create the society we would like to see," Mamdani said. "Over the past 12 months, my friends, we have built a movement around creating a society we would all like to see."

He added, "We will start the work that you have long waited for."

CBS News also confirmed former President Barack Obama called the Queens assemblyman. A spokeswoman for Mamdani's campaign said he "appreciated President Obama's words of support," but did not disclose exactly what was discussed.

Cuomo again puts emphasis on experience

Cuomo made his case on network television.

"People want affordable housing. People want to see the economy working," he said. "And in New York City, you can have a major crisis at any given time. Couple of days ago, it was the anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, big storm, 50 people died. I don't think they want a mayor who has no experience or ability to do the job."

Cuomo added, "You want someone in that seat who can handle whatever comes up."

Sliwa touts himself as blue collar candidate

Meanwhile, Sliwa, who built his campaign on law and order and making streets and subways safer, was out on Staten Island.

"Fear does not win elections," he said. "This is an election that will not be determined by billionaires, influencers or insiders, but you, the people. The blue collar working class that are not represented. Not by Zohran, not by Andrew and his influencers and billionaire friends, but by the son of blue collar working class parents like all of you."

Early voting sites will be open one last time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday.